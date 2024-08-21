WI vs SA Tests Live Streaming: West Indies vs South Africa Live Telecast in India, Date, Time, and Fixtures

The WI vs SA live telecast will not be available in India.

The West Indies cricket team is all set to lock horns against South Africa in the upcoming three matches of the T20I series set to commence on August 24 at Brian Lara Cricket Academy. After a 1-0 loss to South Africa in the ICC World Test Championship series, the hosts will be aiming to continue their magnificent run in the T20Is as they set to face the Proteas camp.

Notably, the West Indies have won four of their last five bilateral T20I series and missed out on their berth in the semi-final of the 2024 T20 World Cup at home after losing to South Africa in the Super Eight fixture. On the other hand, Aiden Markram and his men managed to defeat Afghanistan in the semi-final showdown, but Team India outclassed them in the final thriller to win the showpiece event.

Meanwhile, the West Indies side will be without all-rounders Jason Holder and Andre Russell for the three matches of the T20I series against South Africa at home, with a strong squad led by Rovman Powell. In addition to this, the roaster is strengthened by the additions of Alick Athanaze and Matthew Forde.

On the other hand, a relatively inexperienced Proteas side will be facing the West Indies in the upcoming series, with a lot of big names like Quinton de Kock, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, and David Miller missing from the squad. Notably, the Proteas last stint in the T20Is saw them reach the final of the 2024 T20 World Cup. Aiden Markram and his men had an unbeaten run before losing to Team India in the summit clash.

Squads

Rovman Powell (captain), Roston Chase (vice captain), Alick Athanaze, Johnson Charles, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Fabian Allen, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Obed McCoy, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd.

Aiden Markram (c), Ottneil Baartman, Nandre Burger, Donovan Ferreira, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Patrick Kruger, Kwena Maphaka, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Ryan Rickelton, Jason Smith, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Lizaad Williams.

WI vs SA Live Streaming Details

The WI vs SA live streaming of the T20I series will be available on the FanCode app and website.

Where to Watch WI vs SA Test Series Live on TV?

The WI vs SA live telecast will not be available in India.

Fixtures

August 24, Saturday: 1st T20I - 12:30 AM IST, Brian Lara Cricket Academy

August 26, Monday: 2nd T20I - 12:30 AM IST, Brian Lara Cricket Academy

August 28, Wednesday: 3rd T20I - 12:30 AM IST, Brian Lara Cricket Academy

