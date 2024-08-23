[Watch] Mohammad Rizwan steals Babar Azam's catch with a stunning dive in front of him

Mohammad Rizwan showcased his acrobatic skills behind the stumps as he grabbed a one-handed stunner to dismiss Bangladesh opener Zakir Hasan on Day 3 of first Test.

After his career-best 171, Pakistan star cricketer Mohammad Rizwan showcased his magnificent acrobatic prowess behind the stumps with a one-handed stunner that ousted Bangladesh opener Zakir Hasan on Day 3 of the first Test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh, which is set to be the crucial part of the World Test Championship Cycle.

The 32-year-old cricketer made an excellent catch in front of first-slip fielder Babar Azam, as the fans at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium praised him. Notably, the opening partnership ended in the fifth over of Day 3 after this stunning catch, which became the moment of the day. Star pacer Naseem Shah got an outside edge off left-handed batter Zakir's bat. As Rizwan grabbed the catch, Babar hugged him, which showcases not only the great bond between the teammates but also their hunger to win the match on their home soil to boost their standings in the points table.

Also Read: PAK vs BAN Tests Live Streaming: Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Telecast in India, Date, Time, and Fixtures



Pakistan rallied magnificently from 16-2 to finish 448-6 in their first inning against Bangladesh

The stylish right-handed batter has been picked ahead of Sarfaraz Ahmed for the first Test of the two-match series. The wicketkeeper batter justified his selection by amassing 171 runs after Pakistan lost early wickets on Day 1. Bangladesh completely dominated and reduced them to 16/2, but Rizwan took on himself and made the much-needed runs to keep the hosts in the great spot. The star batter stayed unbeaten on 171 of 239 balls, featuring 11 fours and three sixes. In addition, the Peshawar-born cricketer further forged a 240-run stand for the fifth wicket with newly appointed vice captain Saud Shakeel, who hit 141 runs off 261 balls.

Pakistan rallied magnificently from 16-2 to finish 448-6 in their first inning against Bangladesh. The Green Army were led by double hundreds from Saud Shakeel (141 in 261) and Rizwan's unbeaten 239-ball 171, as the hosts bounced back in style.

Also Read: Fallout with IPL star set to see Andrew Flintoff leave England dressing room

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube