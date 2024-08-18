PAK vs BAN Tests Live Streaming: Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Telecast in India, Date, Time, and Fixtures

The Men in Green are currently sitting in the fifth spot, while Bangladesh is languishing in the eighth spot in the points table.

Bangladesh and Pakistan are set to face each other in the two matches of the Test series set to take place on August 21 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi. In addition, the second Test will take place on August 30 at the National Cricket Stadium in Karachi. Notably, this marks Bangladesh's first tour to Pakistan after 2020, when they played the three T20Is in Lahore and the one-off Test in Rawalpindi. The forthcoming series marks the preparation for the World Test Championship Final in 2025. The Men in Green are currently sitting in the fifth spot, while Bangladesh is languishing in the eighth spot in the points table. The Bangla Tigers arrived in Lahore on August 13 after political turmoil in their nation disrupted their preparations ahead of the two matches of the Test series.

Bangladesh, in spite of the challenges posed by the ongoing social unrest, is keen to win a series, boost national morale, and strengthen its record against Pakistan. On the other hand, Pakistan's focus will be on increasing its advantage over Bangladesh and topping the World Test Championship table. Notably, both sides aim to mark their presence in the 2025 WTC Final after failing to get the top two spots in the 2021 and 2023 WTC cycles. It is interesting to see how these two sides perform to topple Australia and India, respectively, who are sitting at the top of the WTC cycle.

The Men in Green will start the series as favourites owing to a strong team that includes players like Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan, and Babar Azam. It will be expected that their home pitch will suit them well, especially with fast pitches and pitches that spin. Bangladesh has, nevertheless, made great progress recently. They are a team to keep an eye on, thanks to a core group of veteran players and several bright young players. The Tigers possess greater depth as well as expertise owing to the inclusion of star players like Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim, who might come as a surprise package.

Also Read: 'Among top 10 in fitness' - Not Babar Azam or Shaheen Afridi, these three Pakistan players hailed for their fitness

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Test Series Full Squads

Pakistan Test squad

Shan Masood (captain), Saud Shakeel (vice-captain), Aamir Jamal (subject to Fitness), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Rizwan (wicket-keeper), Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicket-keeper) and Shaheen Shah Afridi

Bangladesh Test squad

Najmul Hossain Shanto (Capt), Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Nahid Rana, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Khaled Ahmed

Telegram Group Join Now

PAK vs BAN Live Streaming Details:

The Test series between Pakistan and Bangladesh will not be live streamed in India.

Where to Watch PAK vs BAN Test Series Live on TV?

The Pak vs Ban Test series will not be broadcast in India, as no channel has acquired the broadcasting rights for the matches.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Head-to-Head

In the head-to-head record, Pakistan is way ahead of Bangladesh, as the latter is yet to register a single Test win over them.

Fixtures