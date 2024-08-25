Dinesh Karthik picks Ravichandran Ashwin's long-term Test replacement

India's star cricketer, Ravichandran Ashwin, has achieved a remarkable feat by becoming the most recent bowler to surpass 500 Test wickets at the start of the year. This magnificent milestone showcases his exceptional skillset and longevity in the game, cementing his spot as one of India's greatest spinners. The 37-year-old cricketer continues to be the crucial cog for the Men in Blue, who sets to contribute significantly with the bat and the ball while also serving as the senior mentor to his young teammates. The veteran off-spinner's magnificent performances reflect his enduring excellence in all three formats of the game.

As Ravichandran Ashwin nears the end of his historic cricketing career, the BCCI and team management face the daunting task of finding the right candidate for his successor. The Chennai-born cricketer's milestone of 500 Test wickets not only showcases his unmatched contributions but also creates a big void that needs to be filled soon. Notably, the focus now shifts to identifying and nurturing young spinners who can replace him.

They are trying out and Washington Sundar is the front-runner behind Ravichandran Ashwin right now: Dinesh Karthik

In the same vein, former India cricketer Dinesh Karthik suggested that India's star all-rounder, Washington Sundar, seems to be the current front-runner who can replace Ashwin. The 24-year-old cricketer has performed extremely well in the limited opportunities he has had for Team India. The middle-order batter's progress indicates that he might be the prime choice to succeed India's legendary cricketer, Ravichandran Ashwin. He also reflects Team India's magnificent and great approach to ensuring a smooth transition in their spin department.

“India are definitely looking for a next-gen off-spinner, as in last India ‘A’ series against England Lions, they tried three off-spinners in three matches: Pulkit Narang, Washington Sundar and Saransh Jain. They are trying out and Washington Sundar is the front-runner behind Ravichandran Ashwin right now. He’s done well in whatever limited opportunities he’s got and I feel he will get his due first before going to anybody else,” Dinesh Karthik said on Cricbuzz.

