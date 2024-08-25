Footage reveals animated conversation between Pakistan skipper and Aussie legends as Bangladesh take the lead in Rawalpindi

In a video that went viral on social media on Saturday, Masood was seen fuming in the Pakistan dressing room on Day 3 of the first Test match and furiously argued with newly-appointed head coach Jason Gillespie.

Pakistan Test captain Shan Masood's angry gesture and his animated conversations with head coach Jason Gillespie in the dressing room during Day 4 of the first Test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh have taken the internet by storm. The visuals were recently caught on camera during the live broadcast, and the clip of such a scene has gone viral on social media. The fans expressed disappointment for such an incident while slamming PCB for creating such chaos between the captain and head coach Gillespie during the opening Test game taking place at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Shan Masood, while on his way to the dressing room, was spotted exchanging words with Jason and repeatedly stopping and turning back in an angry fashion, gesturing with his hands. It seems that he was frustrated after Bangladesh took the massive lead in the first innings of the Test match, making him angry the most.

The fourth day of the Bangladesh vs. Pakistan Test match truly belongs to Bangladesh star cricketer Mushfiqur Rahim, who made a 191 to help the visiting side take a 117-run lead in the first innings of the game. In addition to this, middle-order batter Mehidy Hasan Miraz also made 77, while top-order batter Liton Das also racked up 56, which were also crucial components to take the Bangla Tigers to a total of 565 before being bundled out in reply to 448/6d.

Mushfiqur Rahim was lucky enough to be saved from his dismissal after former Pakistan Test skipper Babar Azam dropped him on the leg-slips. Rahim was batting on 150 runs when Babar missed his catch, and the Bangladeshi batter went on to add 41 runs for his team.

Meanwhile, the hosts are currently trailing by 94 runs, with the Pakistan with Pakistan on 23-1. With one day just left in the game, a draw seems the most likely result.

