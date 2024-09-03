'You will shame yourself if..:' Harbhajan Singh makes some startling revelations about Virat Kohli

Harbhajan Singh recently reflected on the early career of Virat Kohli, offering insights into the determination that has driven Kohli to become one of the greatest in Indian cricket.

Team India's modern batting master Virat Kohli now stands as the epitome of the level when it comes to the generation of batters. Taking the baton from the Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar, it is fair to say that the 35-year-old cricketer has done justice to being the face of the Indian cricket team. Many might think this is where Kohli's path to greatness began. However, former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh recalled the instances during his early days, which showcases that Virat Kohli was indeed destined for greatness.

The former India spinner recalled where he had delivered his expectations from young Virat Kohli. The young cricketer wasn't in the best form at that time and was struggling with his confidence. However, Harbhajan Singh was confident in Virat Kohli's ability and said that it would be a shambolic disappointment if he didn't surpass the 10,000-run mark in the red-ball game. The cricketer-turned-analyst said that fast bowler Fidel Edwards was troubling Virat Kohli during the West Indies tour, which was discouraging Virat Kohli's performance and confidence. Harbhajan Singh revealed how he encouraged the former India captain to take the game to the pinnacle of the level.

You have the capability of scoring 10,000 runs in Test cricket: Harbhajan Singh

"If I tell you something about his Test cricket, at the very beginning. We were in the West Indies. On that tour, Fidel Edwards (former West Indies quick) had troubled him a lot, getting him out either LBW or against the short ball. If I am good enough?' I told him 'You will shame yourself if you don't score 10,000 runs. You have the capability of scoring 10,000 runs in Test cricket. And if you don't, it'll be because of your own fault.' After that, what Kohli has done is a once-in-a-lifetime exception," Harbhajan recalled while speaking on Taruwar Kohli's podcast.

Full Interview of Harbhajan Singh talking about the legend Virat Kohli. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ZiPHCuboLN — Vahini🕊️ (@fairytaledustt_) September 3, 2024



Now the rest is indeed history. The 2024 T20 World Cup-winning star continues to perform when the team needs him the most. As the cricketing icon delivers the performances time and again, it is only a matter of time until he sits right at the very top of the cricketing food chain and people call him the greatest one.

