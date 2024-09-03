Former India Opener eyeing Coaching Role in IPL 2025

Virender Sehwag also applied for the head coach of the India National Cricket Team in 2017, but he didn't get the cut as Ravi Shastri was preferred over him.

Former cricketer Virender Sehwag is one of the Indian legends who has never coached an international team. The former India opener retired from international cricket back in 2015 and donned the commentary hat for the Hindi Star Sports channel. Sehwag, who represented Punjab Kings in the IPL in 2014 and 2015, joined their coaching staff as a mentor in 2016 and later took up the role of director of cricket. The 2011 ODI World Cup-winning member has coached the Punjab Kings till IPL 2018.

Notably, back in 2017, Virender Sehwag applied for the post of Team India head coach, but the team management picked up legendary cricketer Ravi Shastri ahead of him. The 45-year-old cricketer hasn't applied for that post since then. Speaking about the same subject, the former India opening batter has revealed that he can coach an IPL team but not Team India. The legendary cricketer also cited Team India's busy schedule as the primary reason behind not coaching the Indian cricket team.

I get the role of a coach or mentor in IPL, then I will definitely think about it: Virender Sehwag

The former top-order batter has spoken about the challenges he might face as the Team India head coach. However, the Delhi-born cricketer revealed that he will think about taking up an IPL coaching role. Sehwag highlighted the challenge of balancing the rigorous demands of coaching the Indian team with his family commitments.

"If I become the coach of the Indian team, then it will be the biggest challenge for me if the players of Team India remain out for eight months. Then I will not be able to give my time to the children. But yes, if I get the role of a coach or mentor in IPL, then I will definitely think about it," Virender Sehwag said on Amar Ujala.

Meanwhile, Virender Sehwag has stayed away from coaching roles since 2018. Punjab Kings didn't have a memorable run under him and failed to qualify for the IPL playoffs.

