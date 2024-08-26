Punjab Kings targeting Rohit Sharma in the auction? Sanjay Bangar reacts

As the suspense looms over the Indian Premier League 2025 mega-auction and the retention rules, the massive question marks remain on the 2024 T20 World Cup-winning captain Rohit Sharma's future in the league cricket. There have been many concerns that India's ODI and Test skipper will be staying with his old franchise, the Mumbai Indians, after being sacked from his captaincy ahead of the 2024 IPL edition.

Notably, the 37-year-old Indian cricketer is not just one of the biggest assets to ever play the game but also the most successful skipper in the IPL franchise, having guided the Mumbai Indians to win the title five times under his leadership. Rohit Sharma led MI to five titles in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020.

I certainly believe that he is going to go at a very high price: Sanjay Bangar

It is clear that if Rohit Sharma is not retained by the Mumbai Indians, he will enter the mega-auction and be among the most-sought players. With plenty of the franchise looking for the captain for the IPL 2025 edition, there seems to be no shortage of suitors for him in the mega-auction. However, there is one team that has been linked with Rohit Sharma: the Punjab Kings, who are in need of a new captain following the retirement of Shikhar Dhawan.

While Punjab Kings co-winner Preity Zinta dismissed rumours of the side trying to have Rohit Sharma back in the 2024 IPL campaign, the story can be a little different in the 2025 mega-auction. In the same vein, the head of the franchise, Sanjay Bangar, revealed that Rohit Sharma's inclusion in the franchise totally relies on the money in PBKS pockets and added that the 37-year-old cricketer will fetch a very high price in the auction.

Also Read: Watch: Frustrated at umpiring error, famous West Indies player takes off helmet and smashes it with the bat

Podcaster: "If Rohit Sharma enters the auction, will PBKS target him?"



Sanjay Bangar: "Well, if Rohit Sharma enters the auction, he will surely command a very high price, and the PBKS management isn't certain they can get him." (Both laugh) pic.twitter.com/72BbTG1RFs — Jod Insane (@jod_insane) August 24, 2024

Telegram Group Join Now



"It all depends whether we have money in our pockets or not because if Rohit (Sharma) comes into the auction, I certainly believe that he is going to go at a very high price," Bangar said on a video posted on X (formerly Twitter).

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube