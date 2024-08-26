Watch: Frustrated at umpiring error, famous West Indies player takes off helmet and smashes it with the bat

West Indies star cricketer Carlos Brathwaite is known to be one of the most calm and composed players on the cricket field. The 36-year-old cricketer was barely spotted getting angry on the field and was mostly seen cherishing moments with his teammates. However, the fans got to see the angry Carlos Brathwaite in the Max10 league taking place in the West Indies.

The 2016 T20 World Cup-winning star went on to remove his helmet and smash it out in the playing area. In addition, the star all-rounder further threw his bat while making his way into the dugout area. The video of his nasty act has gone viral on social media and has further left the cricketing fraternity in shock, as the fans had never ever seen Brathwaite behave like this in the field. The clip of his act has been widely shared on social media.

The stylish right-handed batter was seen frustrated with the umpire's verdict in the game. The on-field umpire adjudged the out-of-favour West Indies all-rounder caught behind Joshua Little's bowling. Following the same, he got amused by the decision and stood there for plenty of seconds. Later, the star former West Indies captain vented his frustration on his cricketing kit and smashed his helmet before throwing his bat. Carlos was departed for just seven runs in the third ball of the ninth over.

Watch: Carlos Brathwaite vented his frustration on his cricketing kit and smashed his helmet before throwing his bat

Remember the name.. Carlos Brathwaite.. 😄pic.twitter.com/uTr7DNl0Bv — Nibraz Ramzan (@nibraz88cricket) August 25, 2024



Speaking about the game here, the New York Strikers posted a total of 104/8 in the given 10 overs owing to the stellar performances from Mitchell Owen and Thisara Perera, who made 22 and 16 runs, respectively, to breach the 100-run mark. Notably, the total score of 104 runs proved to be enough as the NWS defeated the Grand Cayman Jaguars by 8 runs.

