LSG superstar breaks former RCB player's record for most T20 sixes in a calendar year

West Indies star cricketer Nicholas Pooran continued his rich form in the T20 cricket. The power-hitting batter, while batting in the Caribbean Premier League 2024, went on to shatter the 9-year-old record of legendary cricketer Chris Gayle for hammering the most number of sixes in the calendar year. The Lucknow Super Giants sensation, who hit nine sixes in his innings against the Saint Kitts and Nevis Patriots on August 31st, already has 139 maximums in 2024.

The power-hitting batter has surpassed Chris Gayle's record of smashing 135 sixes, which has stood since 2015. The former RCB stalwart has multiple entries in the elite list. Out of the top-10, six belong to the former West Indies batter for hitting the most sixes in a single year. Notably, this was the very first time that Nicholas Pooran was able to break into the top 10 in the elite list. The 29-year-old cricketer has played for 8 T20 teams this season, including the West Indies team, and has hit 139 sixes in the 58 matches he has played so far. Meanwhile, the left-handed batter has 13 half-centuries to his name but has yet to smash a hundred this year. The wicketkeeper batter is head and shoulders above the rest in terms of scoring the runs.

Nicholas Pooran failed to guide the West Indies to a win in the home T20 World Cup 2024

The Trinidad-born star has 1844 runs to his name this year and seems set to surpass the 2000-run mark. The southpaw crossed Chris Gayle's record in the 12th over of the 2024 CPL game when he went down on one knee and smashed Proteas star Tabraiz Shamsi over the leg side for six on August 31. In addition, Pooran also brought his half-century in the 21 balls.

Despite his stunning efforts and magnificent year, the middle-order batter failed to guide the West Indies to a win in the home T20 World Cup 2024. The Windies were knocked out in the Super Eight stage after their losses to South Africa and England.

