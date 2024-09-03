England star doubtful for T20I series against Australia

Star England batter Jos Buttler has suffered another setback in his recovery from a calf injury, which forced him out of Lancashire’s T20 Blast quarter-final game.

English star cricketer Jos Buttler has suffered another setback in his recovery from a calf injury, which forced him out of Lancashire's T20 Blast quarter-final game. The England white-ball captain remains doubtful for the next three matches of the T20I series against Australia, which is set to commence on September 11. However, the ECB is not very concerned about Buttler's fitness, as they hope that he will be available to lead them in the white-ball tour. The team is set to have two days of training, after which Buttler's availability will become clearer.

Meanwhile, the English side already has Sam Curran and Philip Salt in case Buttler is not available for the series. In addition to this, the star cricketer is unlikely to play as a wicketkeeper, which makes it even more possible that he will play despite the injury.

The 33-year-old cricketer has not played any game since England's defeat to India by 68 runs in the semi-final game of the 2024 T20 World Cup in Guyana. The stylish right-handed batter sustained an injury in July, and after weeks of rehab, he was targeting the T20 Blast game. Notably, Lancashire head coach Dale Benkenstein revealed that he has suffered a grave injury and seems struggling to make his international comeback.

"We've had some bad news on his recovery, he had an injury he was recovering from, and he's sort of tweaked it again. He's not only just out of our T20s, but I think he's even struggling to make the international ones. He was very keen to play for us,” Dale Benkenstein was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

Jos Buttler was expected to return to action in the 2024 T20 Blast quarterfinal after his rehabilitation. However, the situation has deteriorated more, and he was ultimately deemed unfit to appear in the domestic match for Lancashire in London.

