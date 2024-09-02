MS Dhoni ruined Yuvraj Singh's career, claims former India player

Yograj also lashed out at MS Dhoni, alleging that the former India captain 'ruined' his son's career, cutting it short by at least four years.

Former India cricketer Yograj Singh, father of legendary cricketer Yuvraj Singh, has once again criticized MS Dhoni, accusing him of negatively impacting his son's career. Yograj Singh's comments showcase a longstanding grievance that he believes curtailed his son's cricketing career, despite his great and magnificent contributions to Team India, particularly in the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup wins under Dhoni's leadership. The left-handed batter's cricket career spanned 17 years, highlighted by major milestones including key roles in the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 ODI World Cup.

However, after 2014, his appearances for the national team diminished, with his last game being in 2017 against the West Indies. The legendary cricketers attribute this decline to MS Dhoni's influence on the team's selection decision. The 66-year-old cricketer said that he won't ever forgive MS Dhoni. The Ludhiana-born cricketer feels that his son Yuvraj Singh would have played for four to five more years if MS Dhoni hadn't destroyed the life of his son.

Also Read: Jonty Rhodes gives his verdict on coach Gautam Gambhir

"I won’t forgive MS Dhoni. He should look at himself in the mirror. He is a very prominent cricketer, I salute him. But what he did to my son is unforgivable. Everything is coming to light now, and it can never be forgiven. India should award him the Bharat Ratna for playing through cancer and winning the World Cup for the country," Yograj told Switch YouTube channel.

The former all-rounder Yuvraj Singh is well-known as one of the most illustrious cricketers in the cricketing fraternity, having amassed 12,000 runs and hammered 17 centuries in the 402 matches he has played so far. His major milestone performance came in the 2011 ODI World Cup, where he scored 362 runs at an average of 91 and scalped 15 wickets, which earned him the Player of the Tournament award.

Also Read: 'Don't fall into the trap.. :' International Umpire shares interesting view about Rohit Sharma

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube