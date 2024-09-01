'Don't fall into the trap.. :' International Umpire shares interesting view about Rohit Sharma

Cricket umpire Anil Chaudhary has said that everyone might feel that Team India Captain Rohit Sharma is very causal due to his on-field talent, but his cricketing IQ is extremely sharp and can topple any opponent with his tactical and pragmatic approach during the game. Chaudhary also added that while the 37-year-old cricketer might come across as a casual person, he is a very smart cricketer with a high IQ level who makes batting look easy with his stunning shots. The 2024 T20 World Cup-winning captain has often been touted as casual, especially because of his on-field attitude. The flamboyant opening batters' antics, especially words that are usually recorded in the stump mic, have added fuel to the fire.

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, known for his calm and composed presence on the field, is celebrated not only for his sharp intellect but also for his tendency to be extremely forgetful. The hilarious traits have been light-heartedly noted by a plethora of cricketers, with the likes of Virat Kohli and Dinesh Karthik, who have talked about Rohit Sharma's propensity for misplacing things on many occasions.

It seems that he’s casual, but actually, he is a very smart player: Anil Chaudhary

Whether it's during the toss, recalling minor details, or leaving his belongings in the hotel room and team buses or on the flights, Rohit Sharma's forgetfulness often entertains the fans. However, despite this, Indian umpire Anil Chaudhary maintains that while Team India skipper Rohit Sharma may appear casual and forgetful during the toss, he seems very sharp against the bowlers and shows his batting display on the right occasion.

Umpire Anil Chaudhary About Rohit Sharma❤️ pic.twitter.com/z3kZVOuBXN — Kuljot⁴⁵ (@Ro45Kuljot) August 31, 2024



"It seems that he’s casual, but actually, he is a very smart player. He has a very good idea (about his game). Don’t fall into the trap that he forgets things at the toss. His cricketing IQ is fantastic. When he bats, it feels like he is facing at 120kmph, while when others are facing the same bowler it feels like 160kmph. His sense of the game is very good. So, he might seem casual, but he’s not," Chaudhary said on the Shubhankar Mishra podcast.

Also Read: Jonty Rhodes gives his verdict on coach Gautam Gambhir

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube