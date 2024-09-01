Jonty Rhodes gives his verdict on coach Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir has had a mixed start as Team India's head coach since taking over from legendary cricketer Rahul Dravid after the T20 World Cup 2024 winning run earlier this year. Still, former South African cricketer Jonty Rhodes feels that it should not be looked at as a concern by the Indian fans or management. Notably, the Men in Blue's tour of Sri Lanka was Gambhir's first and so far only assignment where the side has whitewashed the hosts 3-0 in the T20I series but suffered a 2-0 defeat in the ODI series.

Jonty Rhodes worked with Gautam Gambhir when both were part of the think tank of the Indian Premier League franchise Lucknow Super Giants, and Gambhir was the team's mentor. The 55-year-old cricketer, who had worked with Gambhir during his stint with LSG, said that the two-time ICC World Cup-winning star always looks for excellence both on and off the field. The former Proteas star revealed that the former India opener is hungry for excellence and will do everything to ensure Team India won't lose the match.

I mean, he wants the team to win, and it's not for his record or for what he can achieve: Rhodes

Meanwhile, the Indian team will be back in action under Gautam Gambhir with a two-test series against Bangladesh, which is set to take place on September 19. Speaking as the brand ambassador for the Pro Cricket League at its pre-launch event in New Delhi on Saturday, the former South African cricketer opens up on Gambhir's passion for excellence, stating that everyone can see how driven he is to achieve success in the tram he's involved in.

"And I know how passionate he is. You know, he looks for excellence on and off the field, but he doesn't expect players to do something that he never did or he won't do. So. I think from that point of view, he's somebody who's not gonna be lenient with anybody unless it's required because he's expecting. He just wants excellence. I mean, he wants the team to win, and it's not for his record or for what he can achieve," Rhodes said being quoted by India Today.

