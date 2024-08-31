Not impact player rule, BCCI reconsidering reviewing another rule in the playing conditions

The two-bouncer rule was introduced in domestic cricket and in IPL 2024 when the second bouncer in an over was used.

The Indian Cricket Board is currently grappling with two major playing conditions introduced in domestic and Indian Premier League editions: the impact player rule and the second bouncer clause. While the impact player rule has been a topic of hot debate in the cricketing fraternity, the Board of Control for Cricket in India seems undecided on whether to continue with the two-bouncer rule, which allows for an extra bouncer in an over in domestic cricket, as compared to international cricket, where only one bouncer is permitted.

The main reason behind the change was to ensure an even balance between bat and ball, despite claims that cricket is increasingly skewing towards the batters, especially in the T20I format. The bouncers-per-over review joins another rule headache for the board.

Also Read: Watch: Former CSK player smashes Mohammad Amir for a six off final ball in CPL 2024 as Guyana beat Antigua

We understand that Impact Player and two bouncer rules are the key points and no decision has been taken: Reports

Notably, the two-bouncer rule was introduced in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and later in the Indian Premier League edition, receiving a mixed reaction from the cricketing fraternity. However, the BCCI has not made a decision yet; a report in Cricbuzz indicates that a review of the rule is underway. The BCCI's indecision has left the state associations in the dark about whether these rules will be continued in the forthcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, setting the stage in November. Despite releasing the playing conditions for domestic tournaments, the BCCI has yet to share the playing conditions for SMAT, leaving state associations uncertain about the playing conditions.

The BCCI had stated, "We understand that Impact Player and two bouncer rules are the key points and no decision has been taken. In relation to the Domestic Season 2024 - 25, we are sharing the following documents for your kind perusal. 1. Guidelines to the Host Associations and Participating teams; 2. Playing Conditions; Men's Multi Day; Men's One Day; Women's Multi Day; Women's One Day; Women's T20; Women's U-15" with a note which stated; "Men's T20 Playing Conditions will be shared shortly."

Also Read: Former Indian cricketer slams team management for screwing up confidence of batters

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube