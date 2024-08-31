Former Indian cricketer slams team management for screwing up confidence of batters

Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh is not happy with the pitches used in India and slammed the captain, coaches, and management for preparing rank turners that dent players' confidence.

No team in the world is as dominant as Team India in home conditions. Winning the Test series in India is one of the top priorities for the other nations; however, every time they come to India, they return with a series loss. This is Team India's dominance at home; they have been undefeated for the last 17 years. However, a plethora of things have changed in the previous decade in terms of the pitch conditions, but conditions in India have always assisted spinners.

Interestingly, the same has not been the case for the last few years where the pitches have turned from ball one, resulting in the Test matches culminating in less than three days. The Men in Blue won't mind much as the outcomes have been in their favor, but everything is not bright when it comes to playing on rank-turners. The pitch conditions seem difficult to bat not only for the visiting nations but for the Indian batters too, including stalwarts like Virat Kohli, especially against the spinners. Such a lean form seems to dent the player's confidence, and many players lose the form after playing a series in India, and the team suffers when they play outside the nation.

We dented the confidence of our batters because anybody get out (cheaply) on those pitches: Harbhajan SIngh

Speaking about the same subject, former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh urged the team's management to prepare normal pitches and back their players who are good enough to produce good numbers on such pitches. The well-known cricket commentator was disappointed with the pitches used in India and took a dig at the captain, coaches, and management for preparing rank-turners that dent players' confidence.

"We've started playing on pitches that turn a lot more. We wanted to win and we did win but we wanted to win in two and a half days. I think, if we had produced normal pitches that started to turn from Day 3 and Day 4, we still would have won but the batters would have gotten time to settle in. And we wouldn't be discussing the problems of our batters against spinners. We dented the confidence of our batters because anybody get out (cheaply) on those pitches," Harbhajan told Sports Tak.

