What are you smoking? Former India star lashes out at Pakistani journalist for comparing Dhoni and Rizwan

A former India star couldn't control his emotions and vented it out on social media after seeing a bizarre comparison between former India captain MS Dhoni and Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan.

Legendary India spinner Harbhajan Singh gave a fitting reply to a Pakistan journalist, who had initially posed the question on his account on X (formerly Twitter).

The journalist had asked netizens to choose who was the better player amongst the aforementioned two wicketkeepers.

Harbhajan replied by absolutely dismissing the comparison and claimed that Dhoni is still the numero uno and that even Rizwan would also state the same.

Bhajji wrote, "What r u smoking nowadays ???? What a silly question to ask . Bhaiyo isko batao . DHONI bhut aage hai RIZWAN se Even if u will ask Rizwan he will give u an honest answer for this . I like Rizwan he is good player who always play with intent.. but this comparison is wrong. DHONI no 1 even today in world cricket . None better thn him behind stumps."

MS Dhoni has won all three ICC trophies as a captain

Dhoni is widely heralded for having one of the sharpest minds in world cricket and is considered one of the top captains. The 43-year-old led India to unprecedented success, securing all three ICC trophies during his captaincy - 2007 T20 World Cup, 2011 ODI World Cup and the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy.

On the other hand, Rizwan has been Pakistan's first-choice wicketkeeper-batter in all formats for the past 4-5 years and boasts an impressive T20I record.

Meanwhile, the 44-year-old Harbhajan was seen in action during the recent World Championship of Legends (WCL 2024) tournament. The finger spinner finished with 8 scalps in 7 matches at an economy rate of 6.66.

India locked horns with arch-rivals Pakistan in the summit clash and won the contest by 5 wickets to lift the trophy.

