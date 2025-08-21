Explained: Why Indian Players Will Need To Clear The Bronco Test For Fitness Standards

This is the new fitness test addition after the Yo-Yo Test and a two km. time trial.
The Indian cricket team players are set to undergo a new fitness test as suggested by the team’s new fitness and conditioning coach, Adrian le Roux. Reportedly, both le Roux and the head coach Gautam Gambhir wanted to increase the fitness levels of the players who represent the nation at the highest level.
However, before joining the Indian team in June 2025, he had also served the national cricket team between 2002-2003. The fitness and conditioning coach has also worked for South Africa and the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Punjab Kings (PBKS).
The newly introduced Bronco Test by the Indian coaching and management is mainly a popular practice among the Rugby players. It is a running-based fitness test which has been designed to examine aerobic capacity, speed endurance and mental grit.
According to the reports, the re-appointed fitness and conditioning coach of India instructed the pacers to run more miles rather than having a strenuous gym workout. The players are already required to go through the Yo-Yo Test and a two km. time trial to pass the standard fitness levels.
Now, the Bronco test would include a series of shuttle run exercises, with the player required to complete distances of 20 metres, 40 metres and 60 metres, respectively. Each cycle of this will represent a set. The players will have to finish five sets of this, which is approximately 1,200 metres in six minutes, without taking a gap in between.
After a historic and hard-fought draw in the recently concluded five-match Anderson-Tendulkar Test series, Team India is all set to shift their focus towards the upcoming Asia Cup 2025. The multi-national event will kick off on September 9, with the defending champions India taking over the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on the following day.
The 17th edition of the Asia Cup will be played in the 20-over format, keeping in mind the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in 2026. Eight teams will compete in 12 group-stage fixtures while heading towards the Super Four, followed by the much-anticipated final on September 28.
Surya Kumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (WK), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.