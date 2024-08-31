Star India player injured in Buchi Babu tournament, uncertain for Duleep Trophy

Suryakumar Yadav suffered a major injury scare ahead of the Duleep Trophy as he got a knock while fielding in the Buchi Babu tournament for Mumbai during their match against TNCA XI.

India's star cricketer Suryakumar Yadav's presence in the forthcoming Duleep Trophy 2024 hangs in balance after he injured his hand during the ongoing Buchi Babu Invitational tournament on August 30, Friday. It seems that it could impact his aim to mark a comeback to the Team India Test team for the first time in 19 months since he made his debut in 2023 Feb, during the historic Border-Gavaskar Trophy series at home against Australia.

Just a few days after being named as the new T20I captain of the Indian team, thus replacing Rohit Sharma, who retired from the format in June after the 2024 T20 World Cup win, the 33-year-old cricketer revealed his intention of returning to the red-ball game. Thus, the swashbuckling batter not only made himself available in the Duleep Trophy next month but also in the Buchi Babu Invitational Tournament in Coimbatore this week.

Suryakumar Yadav's flop show in the Buchi Babu Invitational Tournament 2024

The star batter was in action for the Mumbai Cricket Association in their third and final group-stage game against the TNCA XI. But he injured his finger during the game. His injury came on Day 3 of the match when he was at the leg slip. The TNCA XI batter Pradosh Ranjan Paul tucked the leg-side delivery from Musheer Khan towards Suryakumar Yadav. Following the same, the Mumbai Indians star made a diving effort with both hands to stop the ball, but as it escaped his grasp, it wrung his right hand in pain.

Meanwhile, the middle-order batter made a crucial 30 runs in the opening innings for Mumbai while he did not bat in the second innings.

