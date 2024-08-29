Watch: Shreyas Iyer falls cheaply in Buchi Babu tournament against TNCA XI

Shreyas Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav are involved in the Buchi Babu tournament in the hopes of grabbing the spot in the upcoming two matches of the Test series against Bangladesh

India's star cricketer Shreyas Iyer failed to mark his great comeback to the red-ball game after the 2024 Ranji Trophy, as he was just dismissed for two runs in Mumbai's first innings against Tamil Nadu in the ongoing Buchi Babu Invitational tournament. In addition, star batter Suryakumar Yadav, who was recently named as the new T20I captain, got off to a great start but failed to convert. After opting to bat first in the game, the hosts, TNCA XI, posted a huge total of 379, owing to the stunning half centuries from Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Baba Indrajith, and Ajith Ram. Meanwhile, Himanshu Singh was the star bowler for Mumbai, grabbing up a five-wicket haul for 81 runs.

However, during the chase, Mumbai got off to a great start, as Musheer Khan and Divyansh Saxena seem great. In addition to this, as the Khan was dismissed, Iyer arrived at number three and joined Saxena in the middle order. But the 31-year-old cricketer was lasted for just three balls after Sai Kishore dismissed him for two runs. His dismissal brought Team India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav, who scored fiery 30 runs featuring three boundaries and one six.

Notably, Shreyas Iyer, who once was known for the best spin-bashers in India's middle order in Test cricket, went on to lose his spot in the squad after an injury during the England Test series earlier this year. Meanwhile, both Shreyas Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav are involved in the Buchi Babu tournament in the hopes of grabbing the spot in the upcoming two matches of the Test series against Bangladesh, set to commence on September 19. The two Mumbai stars will also feature in the Duleep Trophy 2024.

