Ashwin opposes Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's views on controversial IPL rule

Former Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma and RCB stalwart Virat Kohli are clearly not the big fans of the IPL Impact player rule; however, star spinner Ravichandran Ashwin believes that the rule is not much bad as it sets to add value to the team's strategy. The IPL impact rule does not have many fans as it prevents the all-rounders from nurturing and developing, but ace spinner Ashwin thinks otherwise. The 37-year-old cricketer feels that makes the game more fair.

The Rajasthan Royals star said that the IPL Impact rule is not so bad as it gives more value for the team strategy. In addition, the veteran spinner feels accepted that it does not encourage the all-rounders but feels no one is stopping them to showcase their talent. Ashwin further gave the example of KKR star all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer, who is currently playing at the English county club for Lancashire and performing well with both bat and ball and making the bold headlines with his stunning performances. Ashwin further claimed that a plethora of the players have come up the ranks because of the Impact player rule who otherwise might not have gotten the chance to be in the national squad.

There's an opportunity for innovation and it makes the game fairer: Ashwin

"Why I think the Impact Player rule is not so bad is because it gives a little more value for strategy. The other side of that argument is it doesn't encourage all-rounders. But no one is stopping them. In this generation, they don't do it [batters bowling and vice-versa]. It's not like they're discouraged because of the Impact Player rule. Look at Venkatesh Iyer, he's currently rocking for Lancashire. There's an opportunity for innovation and it makes the game fairer," Ashwin said on Kris Srikkanth's YouTube show Cheeky Cheeka.

Meanwhile, the controversial rule in the IPL has divided opinions, with influential players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli not in favour of it as they feel that it harms the all-rounders of the Indian cricket team. Both star cricketers also said that the rule tilts the balance between bat and ball and thus changes the outcome of the results.

Also Read: SRH star pulls out of Caribbean Premier League

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube