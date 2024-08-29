SRH star pulls out of Caribbean Premier League

South Africa’s aggressive batter, Heinrich Klaasen, has pulled out of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2024 due to a family emergency, according to ESPNcricinfo.

South African star cricketer Heinrich Klaasen has pulled out of the Caribbean Premier League 2024 due to family reasons. This huge blow has forced the St. Lucia Kings side to search for a replacement two days ahead of the league commencement, which is set to commence on August 30, Thursday. The 33-year-old cricketer, known for his magnificent and aggressive batting style, especially against the world-class spinners, was brought to St. Lucia Kings camp. It seems clear that Klaasen's notable absence in the team will be strongly felt by the team that finished at the third spot back in CPL 2023 and made it to the eliminator clash.

According to ESPNCricinfo reports, the franchise has brought the New Zealand wicketkeeper batter Tim Seifert as his replacement. The top-order batter seems the ideal replacement with great experience; having won the title with the Trinbago Knight Riders back in 2020, he will still have big shoes to fill.

Heinrich Klaasen recent form in the T20 cricket has been nothing short of phenomenal

The Sunrisers Hyderabad star's recent form in the T20 cricket has been nothing short of phenomenal. From the last two years, the stylish right-handed batter has amassed 2,293 runs in the 82 T20s for both the franchise and his national side, at an impressive strike rate of 169 featuring two hundred and sixteen fifties. The middle-order batter has emerged as a big threat in the format over the last two years.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe star cricketer Sikandar Raza has also pulled out of the CPL 2024 owing to the injury. The star cricketer shared on X that he would be missing the whole showpiece event. The franchise has yet to name his replacement.

