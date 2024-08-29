Gujarat Titans star lives up to his words, proves he is 'ready' for Test cricket with sensational spell

The host TNCA XI gained a significant advantage as it restricted Mumbai to 156 for eight at stumps on a day that spinners ruled the roost at the Sri Ramakrishna College Cricket Ground in a Buchi Babu fixture

The hosts, TNCA XI, gained a major lead as it restricted Team Mumbai to 156 on a day that spinners ruled the roost at the Sri Ramakrishna College Cricket Ground in Buchi Babu tournament on Thursday. Even though Team Mumbai's Himanshu Singh five wicket haul for 81 runs had the best return for the visiting sides, it was TNCA's star spinner Sai Kishore who took five wicket haul while conceding just 36 runs that hunted like a pack after his side was bundled out for 379 ahead of the lunch.

The Mumbai batter Shreyas Iyer, who was at the number three, also failed as he fell to the guile of the left-arm spinner Sai Kishore. The TNCA XI captain did not keep a conventional long-off. But he tactically placed a fielder behind him on the boundary. The unorthodox approach bore fruit as Shreyas Iyer's pull shot went straight to short midwicket, which made him dismiss for just two runs and puts TNCA XI in the dominating spot.

The Gujarat Titans star lives up to his word and proves that he is all set for the Test cricket with his stunning performances in the ongoing showpiece event. Just a week ago, Sai Kishore boldly declared his keenness for Test cricket, placing himself as a top contender for Team India ahead of the Duleep Trophy 2024, which sets to commence from September 5.

Put me in a Test match, I am ready: Sai Kishore

"I feel I am one of the best spinners in the country. Put me in a Test match, I am ready. So, I am not worried too much. Jadeja is there, I have never played alongside him. I have been with him in CSK, but never played together in red-ball format. So, it will be a good learning experience in terms of what he does. In saying that, I feel confident. So, I am ready more than ever," Sai Kishore said on New Indian Express.

Sai Kishore, who will be representing Team B in the Duleep Trophy, is set to play alongside Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, and many more. The Gujarat Titans spinner expressed his confidence and readiness to mark his presence in the longest format of the game. His confidence seems bolstered by the stellar red-ball domestic games. The Tamil Nadu star recently picked up 50 wickets in the 2024 Ranji Trophy and etched his name in record books with his stunning performances.

