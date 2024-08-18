'Put me in a Test match, I'm ready' - Bold demand from Gujarat Titans bowler to Indian selectors

The 27-year-old considers himself among the best in the business.

A talented Gujarat Titans (GT) bowler has made a tall claim, stating that he is ready to play for India in the longest format and needs a chance from the Indian selectors to prove his mettle.

R Sai Kishore, who was bought by the GT franchise during the IPL 2022 mega-auction for INR 3 crores, has given promising performances in the limited opportunities that he got.

In IPL 2024, Sai Kishore took 7 wickets in 5 appearances at an average of 19.57.

However, a freak golf injury cut short his stint and he made a return during the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL 2024), which culminated earlier this month.

Now, with the domestic season starting with the Buchi Babu tournament followed by the Duleep Trophy, the 27-year-old is prepared to take on more challenges.

Sai Kishore makes a tall claim to Indian selectors

Sai Kishore is set to compete in Team B for the opening round of the Duleep Trophy, joining forces with Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, and Rahul Chahar. The 27-year-old feels he's never been more ready and considers himself among the top spinners in the nation.

Speaking to New Indian Express about his ambitions, Sai Kishore said,

"I feel I am one of the best spinners in the country. Put me in a Test match, I am ready. So, I am not worried too much. Jadeja is there, I have never played alongside him. I have been with him in CSK, but never played together in red-ball format. So, it will be a good learning experience in terms of what he does. In saying that, I feel confident. So, I am ready more than ever."

