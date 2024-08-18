Lucknow Super Giants star smashes four consecutive sixes in Delhi Premier League opener; Watch for more

This blinder of a knock by the 24-year-old will definitely raise his stocks ahead of the IPL 2025 mega-auction.

A Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) batting sensation gave a sheer testament to his prowess by smashing four consecutive sixes during the Delhi Premier League (DPL) opener between South Delhi Superstarz and Purani Delhi-6 at the Arun Jaitley International Cricket Stadium last night (August 17).

Ayush Badoni, who was roped in by the LSG franchise in the IPL 2022 mega-auction for his base price of INR 20 lakhs, is one of the big names to headline the inaugural edition of the DPL alongside the likes of Rishabh Pant, Ishant Sharma, Lalit Yadav.

In the opening game of the competition, Ayush Badoni dazzled with his exceptional six-hitting abilities. While pursuing a target of 197, he unleashed a fierce attack against Ankit Bhadana during the 12th over, striking four consecutive sixes in the final four balls of the over.

Badoni walked in at number 3 and played a splendid knock, scoring 57 off 29 to help South Delhi Superstarz win the contest by 3 wickets.

Check the video of Badoni's carnage below.

Ayush Badoni's fireworks raises his IPL stocks

LSG had a mixed outing in the last season of the Indian Premier League ( IPL 2024), managing seven wins and as many losses and eventually failed to make it to the playoffs after qualifying for consecutive seasons prior to that.

Also, with the situation looking tumultuous with skipper KL Rahul also expected to leave the franchise, it is expected LSG will do some chop and change to their squad.

With reportedly only one maximum uncapped player allowed to be retained by each franchise, Ayush Badoni's knock can help his cause during the player retention announcement.

If not retained by LSG, this blinder of a knock by Badoni will definitely raise his stocks ahead of the IPL 2025 mega-auction.

