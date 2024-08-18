X-factor CSK star could find a new home at Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will have an uphill task squeezing all their quality players ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will have an uphill task squeezing all their quality players ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction. They have several top-class players in every department and would have to take harsh steps by leaving out a few.

Among the many players released by Chennai Super Kings could be the New Zealand star Rachin Ravindra. CSK bought Rachin at INR 1.80 crore in the IPL 2024 auction, but the southpaw couldn’t perform as expected, even though he showed a few shades of brilliance.

He scored 222 runs at an average of 22.20 and a strike rate of 160.87 in ten outings, including a fifty. Despite having massive potential and being given ample chances, Rachin couldn’t really set the stage on fire and kept failing.

However, if he comes into the auction, Rachin will be in demand again, for his skillsets are too good. Hence, Ravindra might find a new team in the next mega auction.

Why will CSK release Rachin Ravindra?

There are multiple reasons. Firstly, CSK will have limited slots, even fewer for overseas players. They look set to retain Matheesha Pathirana and one of Devon Conway and Mustafizur Rahman, for they offer much more than Rachin.

Pathirana is a solid death-over bowler and has been quite consistent with his bowling. Conway is a consistent batter and offers wicketkeeping if MS Dhoni decides to hang his boots.

Mustafizur Rahman is an all-phase bowler suited for the deck in Chennai, making a case for his retention. That leaves no place for Rachin Ravindra.

Then Ravindra’s performances in the last season weren’t inspiring enough to use an overseas slot for him. Hence, CSK look set to release Rachin and if required, re-bid for him in the auction.

A chance for Mumbai Indians (MI)

If Rachin Ravindra comes into the auction, several teams will go after him, for the value he provides. An LHB top-order batter who is adept vs spin and also bowls part-time is always a solid prospect in a T20 side.

Mumbai Indians have preferred having an LHB at the top, as depicted by their previous acquisition of Quinton de Kock and Ishan Kishan. They might leave Kishan before the mega auction, opening a place for Ravindra, who fits perfectly in MI’s plans.

Further, MI might go after Indian bowlers, especially in the pace department, to partner with Jasprit Bumrah. That means they will have more overseas slots, unlike the previous editions when MI have gone after more overseas speedsters.

The deck in Wankhede Stadium will suit Rachin’s style of play, who likes the ball come on his bat and has a natural bat swing. It won’t be a surprise if Rachin Ravindra finds a new home in Mumbai Indians (MI) before IPL 2025.

Rachin Ravindra - a work in progress

Rachin Ravindra has all the talent in the world but is far from a finished product, especially in T20s. However, his talent has been palpable from the first day and will be an asset in the coming times.

Mumbai Indians are known to work extensively with players and extract the best out of them. Ravindra’s acquisition would enable them to have variety and a long-term investment.

The only thing against him is his mediocre T20 record, including a few leagues. Unfortunately, he hasn’t realised his true potential and has been a constant failure.

If MI get him, they will have to work on various aspects of his game, including his boundary-hitting shots. It would be interesting to see whether MI go after a complete product or invest in Rachin Ravindra.

