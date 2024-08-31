Watch: Former CSK player smashes Mohammad Amir for a six off final ball in CPL 2024 as Guyana beat Antigua

South Africa all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius who has represented Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) finished the run chase in style against Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir.

Former South African cricketer Dwaine Pretorius finished the run chase in style against the Pakistani pacer Mohammed Amir. In the last over, the Guyana Amazon Warriors needed 16 runs to win the crucial encounter against the Antigua and Barbuda Falcons in the Caribbean Premier League 2024. With four runs needed off the last ball, the former Chennai Super Kings cricketer hammered six over long-off to guide the Warriors to a magnificent three-wicket win at iconic Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua.

In a dramatic turn of events, Mohammed Amir attempted to bowl wide outside off-stump to keep the ball out of the South African batter's hitting zone. But the ball was full enough for the Proteas star to get under it, and he connected perfectly, sending it soaring over the long-off fence for a six. Pretorius's last-ball heroics sealed a thrilling win for his side.



Also Read: Star India player injured in Buchi Babu tournament, uncertain for Duleep Trophy

Guyana Amazon Warriors secured a stunning last-ball win over the Antigua and Barbuda Falcons

Speaking about the game here, the Guyana Amazon Warriors secured a stunning last-ball win over the Antigua and Barbuda Falcons owing to a brilliant batting cameo from Dwaine Pretorius. In a game that swung one way and then another throughout, it was the last-gasp batting effort of the Proteas star who secured the win. Notably, it was the second night in a row where the game was won off the final delivery of the match with the Falcons on the losing side on both occasions.

The Falcons had recovered from a stuttering batting display in the face of strong bowling from Gudakesh Motie to post the great total of 168/6 in the given 20 overs. However, during the chase, the Warriors also struggled to maintain batting consistency in the whole innings, but a nerveless batting display from Dwaine Pretorius took them to a three-wicket win.

Also Read: Former Indian cricketer slams team management for screwing up confidence of batters

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube