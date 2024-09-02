R Ashwin reveals how Rohit Sharma differs from Gautam Gambhir as a leader

Ahead of the Bangladesh series, Ravichandran Ashwin, one of India’s most seasoned players, shared his thoughts on the leadership styles of Rohit and Gambhir in a candid conversation with journalist Vimal Kumar.

Team India's spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has recently provided insightful reflections on the leadership styles of Rohit Sharma and Gautam Gambhir. Notably, Gautam Gambhir's appointment as Team India's head coach this July ushers in a new era for the Indian cricket team after Rahul Dravid's highly successful stint, which ended in winning the 2024 T20 World Cup title. Gambhir, known for being forthright and upfront, sets a dynamic in the Indian dressing room quite contrary to the cool and composed nature of Rahul Dravid.

Meanwhile, the former India opener took over on a high note as Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India had earlier swept Sri Lanka 3-0 in the T20I series but did not last long as Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's return to the fold further saw Team India lose the ODI series by 0-2. Though Gambhir's stint is still in its early stages, it will be fascinating to see how the partnership between Rohit Sharma and Gautam Gambhir emerges as the Men in Blue face a hectic schedule for the 2024/25 cricket calendar.

Both are very passionate about Indian cricket, but we believe both are different: Ravichandran Ashwin

Ahead of the Test series against Bangladesh, one of the most experienced players for Team India, Ravichandran Ashwin, has spoken about the exact opposite leadership qualities possessed by Rohit Sharma and Gautam Gambhir. The veteran off-spinner said that Gautam Gambhir keeps the situation intense while Rohit Sharma possesses calm and light behavior. The 37-year-old cricketer acknowledged that everyone has their own behavior and one should respect that, suggesting that it could bring unique strengths to the team.

“Gauti bhai is very intense. There are similarities between Rohit and Gauti bhai's leadership, but Rohit keeps it light. Gauti bhai is an intense person. He (Gambhir) is very passionate about Indian cricket, just like Rahul (Dravid) bhai. Both are very passionate about Indian cricket, but we believe both are different. Yes, they have different personalities. Everyone has their own methods, and we should encourage that,” Ashwin said.

