'Reality of Pakistan cricket' - Former opener blasts Pakistan after spectacular collapse against Bangladesh

The Pakistan cricket team is in a dire state. The team is on the verge of getting whitewashed by Bangladesh in the Test series at home. A side that did not ever win a Test match against Pakistan before the series is now on the cusp of creating history. The Men in Green have themselves to blame for their poor state, though, as they did not play well enough to win the game. The visiting side just need 115 runs with nine wickets in hand, and only a miracle can save Shan Masood and his men from what looks like a certain defeat.

The home team did not bat well in the first innings as they were only able to rack up 274 runs; however, they did bounce back to reduce the visiting side to 26/6. It was clear that Pakistani bowlers would bowl out the Bangladesh side for a low score and take a big lead, but Liton Das and Mehidy Hasan Miraz shattered their hopes as the former went on to score the magnificent ton while Hasan's stunning 78 put the Pakistan side on the backfoot. A team that seemed hopeful of getting more than 100 runs had to adjust with a lead of 12 runs. Later, the visiting side bowled out the hosts for 172 runs in the second innings and took a big leap towards a historic clean sweep.

You are playing with their emotions like this: Ahmed Shahzad

In the same vein, former Pakistan cricketer Ahmed Shahzad has lashed out at Shan Masood and his men for shambolic performances. The former Pakistani opener questioned the shot selection of the batters and said that the team is playing with fans' emotions. The cricketer-turned-analyst also slammed PCB and said that the board is also equally responsible for such a state.



"You are getting out by hitting these shots in Test cricket. You are not learning from your mistakes. Maybe you don’t have the desire or the skills. Or maybe we are making a mistake by putting expectations on you or this nation is making a mistake by putting expectations on you. You are playing with their emotions like this," Shahzad posted on X.

Also Read: England star doubtful for T20I series against Australia

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube