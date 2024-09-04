RCB overseas player reveals how Virat Kohli 'turned it on' after a slow start in IPL 2024

Team India's star cricketer Virat Kohli was the star of the RCB's magnificent turnaround in the 2024 IPL edition, which saw the side making it to the playoffs despite winning just one game in their first eight matches. The 35-year-old cricketer went on to showcase the second-best IPL edition of his career with a great batting display that saw him become the first-ever Indian player to grab the orange cap twice.

Notably, the former RCB captain upskilled his game in an edition and shut critics who were quizzed about his ability to bat as Kohli went on to score 741 runs in the 15 matches at an average of 62 with a solid strike rate of 155. The flamboyant opening batter made one hundred as well registered five fifties to his name throughout the campaign and played a huge role in helping the side make it to the playoffs.

Also Read: CSK player reaches Chennai for red-ball camp ahead of gruelling Test series

To be able to just ‘turn it on’ after a conversation is ridiculous: Cameron Green

Meanwhile, Australia star all-rounder Cameron Green has rich praise for Virat Kohli after his debut season with RCB in the 2024 IPL. The 25-year-old cricketer talked about how Virat Kohli improved his strike rate after the first half of the tournament. The former Mumbai Indians star hailed the Indian modern-day batting master for still wanting to learn so much at this stage of his career.

“I think the first half of the tournament he was scoring a truckload of runs but probably not at the strike rate we were hoping for. And then he was so happy to change it up and be the man to take the bowlers on from ball one. He then had an unbelievable, outstanding end to the tournament. To be able to just ‘turn it on’ after a conversation is ridiculous," said Green on a podcast on the LiSTNR Sport YouTube Channel.

Cameron Green makes his way into the RCB in the 2024 edition after an impressive IPL debut with MI in 2023. The great all-rounder impressed for the Mumbai-based franchise but was traded to RCB after Hardik Pandya's return to the club.

Also Read: 'You will shame yourself if..:' Harbhajan Singh makes some startling revelations about Virat Kohli

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube