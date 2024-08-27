RCB link sees India superstar sign up for upcoming Big Bash League 2024 in surprising move

The elegant left-handed opener has been signed under the league's new overseas player pre-signing provision, joining the two-time reigning champions ahead of Sunday's draft.

Team India's star cricketer, Smriti Mandhana, is all set to play for the Adelaide Strikers in the Women's Big Bash League 2024. The team has won the WBBL in 2022 and 2023 and is set to win its third title in a row. The 28-year-old cricketer has already played in three editions for the Hobart Hurricanes, Brisbane Heat, and Melbourne Renegades. Notably, after missing the last two campaigns, the left-handed star has returned to Australia's T20 league.

The opening batter has racked up 784 runs in the 38 games she has played so far, with a solid strike rate of 131. The top-order batter's top score is unbeaten 114 off 64 balls, which came against the Melbourne Renegades in November 2021 in Harrup Park. Meanwhile, the Royal Challengers Bangalore captain is expected to bring some more firepower for the two-time defending champion Strikers in the upcoming season of the league.

I'm excited about the opportunity to contribute to a team with a history of success like the Strikers: Smriti Mandhana

Mandhana looks forward to appearing in Australia and is excited about the opportunity she got to play in one of the most successful franchises. The stylish batter will also work alongside Luke Williams, who's also the coach of the RCB in the WPL. Mandhana and Williams also worked together at the Southern Brave for the Hundred Women's competition.

"I always look forward to playing in Australia, and I'm excited about the opportunity to contribute to a team with a history of success like the Strikers. I'm thrilled to continue working with Luke. Our previous experiences together have been so rewarding, and I'm looking forward to building on that," Mandhana said in a media release issued by Strikers.

A highly decorated player in all three formats of the game, Indian superstar Smriti Mandhana holds two coveted ICC Women's Cricketer of the Year awards and is the second player to achieve this milestone alongside Ellyse Perry.

