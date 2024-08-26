Sanjay Bangar names his current World Test XI; seven Indians included, two major absentees

Sanjay Bangar did not include two of the best Test batters of the last decade, Steve Smith and Joe Root.

Former India cricketer Sanjay Bangar has picked up his World Test XI for this modern-day era. Interestingly, the former India batting coach has named seven Indian players in the Test team but marked the exclusion of premier Test batters Joe Root and Steve Smith, which has shocked the cricketing fraternity. Australia's star cricketer Steve Smith is known as one of the greatest Test players, having maximum numbers of hundreds against India. The star batter has racked up runs all around the world in red-ball games. The stylish right-handed batter has amassed 9,685 runs so far, featuring 32 centuries and 41 fifties to his name.

On the other hand, Joe Root has amassed 12,131 test runs so far with 32 hundreds and 64 fifties to his name and taken the Three Lions to the epitome of the level after guiding some of the epic wins to his side.

However, Bangar included seven Indian players in his Test team, along with the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Shami, while marking the exclusion of Joe Root and Steve Smith, who have been hammering the runs and placing themselves as the most consistent batters.

Also Read: Virat Kohli should have continued longer as Test captain: Former India coach Sanjay Bangar

Meanwhile, not only these two batters, but the 51-year-old cricketer also didn't name world-class bowlers such as Pat Cummins, Kagiso Rabada, Tim Southee, and Nathan Lyon. However, Bangar's squad looks balanced and most promising, but it has marked no presence for any batters from South Africa, New Zealand, Bangladesh, or Pakistan in this playing XI.

Sanjay Bangar's World Test XI of this generation

Sanjay Banger picks his World XI in Test Cricket in this Generation: (Rao Podcast)



1. Rohit Sharma.

2. David Warner.

3. Kane Williamson.

4. Virat Kohli.

5. Rishabh Pant.

6. Ben Stokes.

7. Ravindra Jadeja.

8. Ravi Ashwin.

9. Jasprit Bumrah.

10. Mohammed Shami.

11. Josh Hazelwood. pic.twitter.com/YlmL3PpE0i — Tanuj Singh (@ImTanujSingh) August 25, 2024