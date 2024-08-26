Shikhar Dhawan joins Legends League Cricket after international and domestic retirement

Following the footsteps of a few of his former teammates, Shikhar Dhawan, a leading man in white-ball cricket, has announced that he is now making his next appearance in the Legends League Cricket (LLC), a T20 showpiece event that has been played between the retired cricketers from international cricket. The 38-year-old cricketer's announcement comes just two days after he retired from the international and domestic circuits.

Shikhar Dhawan revealed that he is very much at ease with his decision to hang up his boots but looks forward to joining with his former cricket players in the Legends League Cricket. The former India opener plans to continue to entertain his fans with his batting display to create new memories all together.

I am eager to regroup with my cricketing friends and continue to entertain my fans as we create new memories together: Shikhar Dhawan

"My body is still conditioned for the demands of the game, and while I'm at ease with my decision, cricket is an inseparable part of who I am, it will never go out of me. I am eager to regroup with my cricketing friends and continue to entertain my fans as we create new memories together," PTI quoted Dhawan in a statement.

The 2013 Champions Trophy-winning star revealed on Saturday that he aims to bring curtains down on his career as an international and domestic cricketer. In a heartfelt video shared on social media, the left-handed batter said that he lived his dream by representing Team India at the pinnacle of the level. Meanwhile, the southpaw has played 34 Tests, 167 ODIs, and 69 T20Is for Team India. The legendary cricketer emerged as one of the finest modern-day openers, especially in the longer format of the white ball game, having guided India to some of the epic wins.

Dhawan will now be seen rubbing shoulders with his teammates, including the likes of Robin Uthappa, Harbhajan Singh, and others who have been part of LLC. Meanwhile, the forthcoming edition of the showpiece is set to take place in September this year.

