Shikhar Dhawan was a gem India failed to appreciate

Dhawan was among the late bloomers who once got going in 2013 and never looked back.

Apart from being a terrific batter, Dhawan is an even better human; no wonder he gels so easily with everyone.

How will you remember Shikhar Dhawan? From his Test debut where he piled 187 in 174 balls, hitting a century in 85 deliveries against Australia? His memorable ton against South Africa at the MCG in World Cup 2015? His ton with a broken thumb against Australia in the World Cup 2019? Or the countless partnerships with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, especially in white-ball cricket?

Where should we start from? There’s so much to indite about Shikhar Dhawan. It’s not because he has retired now; it’s because he never really got the recognition he deserved.

You can call Dhawan from many names. India’s go-to man in ICC tournaments, a flamboyant left-hander, who could pierce gaps through the point region with eyes closed, or a larger-than-life persona whose smile is contagious. You remember Dhawan anywhere at any time, and the first thing popping into your mind will be his broad grin and not his performances.

Dhawan was among the late bloomers who once got going in 2013 and never looked back. His ODI numbers are staggering, he is arguably the finest-ever LHB opener for India. He won Golden Bat in both Champions Trophy Dhawan featured in, India’s leading run-scorer in the World Cup 2015, and most runs in Asia Cup 2014 and 2018 - the two editions in the 50-over format he played.

Also Read: Top 5 knocks of Shikhar Dhawan in ICC tournaments[WATCH]

His average in ICC tournaments stands at a whopping 65.15, including four fifties and six centuries. In any other team, Dhawan is the best ODI batter of his era. Unfortunately, in India, he existed with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

He would be the aggressor in his partnerships with Rohit and Virat, allowing them to play big knocks. He would bring that left-hand dimension to provide variety to that famed top order. Still, Dhawan remained in the shadows of the other two giants.

And, it’s not only about ODIs. Dhawan was equally underrated in Tests. He was a quintessential Test batter in Asia, averaging 61, with two fifties and six centuries. Further, he scored one fifty and a century in four Test innings in New Zealand and a fifty in four innings in the West Indies.

Telegram Group Join Now

His record went down in South Africa and England. Dhawan could have done better, but conditions are always extreme for openers in these parts of the world. Take any Indian opener for comparison, and Dhawan would rank in the top five since the turn of this decade.

His 11 fifties in T20Is are also the third-most by an Indian opener, averaging 27.92. Even in the IPL, Dhawan is the second-leading run-scorer with 6769 runs at an average of 35.25, with 51 fifties and two centuries. Take any format and any competition, Dhawan will most likely feature among the top run-scorers.

It’s no secret that Dhawan never got his due credit for batting with other greats. We term any random player “underrated” in this social media world, but only a few fit as perfectly as Dhawan in that bracket. During his time, India had specialists in Tests, ODIs, and T20Is, which never really put the limelight on him.

Even during his domestic career, Dhawan was overshadowed due to the presence of names like Virender Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir. But that’s no one’s fault. In fact, Shikhar is the last person to care about things like credit or being in the headlines; he is above all that.

During the golden period of Indian cricket, Dhawan formed a holy trinity with Rohit and Kohli. The trio churned out consistent match-winning performances together and gave so many everlasting memories. Personally, that was my childhood, a trio equivalent to Sachin-Dravid-Ganguly for 90s kids.

Things could have been different had Dhawan remained injury-free in the World Cup 2019. Dhawan getting ruled out and Rahul’s shuffle as an opener changed dimensions for India, and it eventually came to haunt in Manchester. That India’s greatest-ever ODI trio didn’t win a World Cup together is a bittersweet legacy.

As I close this chapter of my cricketing journey, I carry with me countless memories and gratitude. Thank you for the love and support! Jai Hind! 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/QKxRH55Lgx — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) August 24, 2024

Apart from being a terrific batter, Dhawan is an even better human; no wonder he gets along so easily with everyone. He might be called “Gabbar”, but his characteristics contrast to that famous character. We see former cricketers making provocatory comments now and then, and then there’s Dhawan.

Based on his performances, Dhawan could have got a longer rope in ODIs, but Shikhar never twaddled. Remember when he was axed but publicly accepted Shubman Gill was better than him? How many can do that in this ruthless world?

All good things come to an end. He is among the first cricketers whose career I followed from start to end. Dhawan’s retirement is personal; his struggles during the end phase of his career were painful personally. It’s a travesty how a shoulder injury ended his career prematurely in IPL 2024.

You want your favourites to keep playing and performing, but sports don’t work that way. Many cricketers have delayed their retirement, but Dhawan has done what you’d expect from him. He could have continued featuring in IPL, but he has always been a team man and decided to step aside before someone else asked him to.

More than his batting, Dhawan’s vibrant on-field presence will be missed. Those thigh slaps, gyrating of moustache and smile will remain a glaring absence. When his retirement news broke out, the first thing that came to my mind was his traditional celebration - both arms stretched with the bat in one hand and helmet in another, a broad beam on the face with a confident posture and fearless attitude.

That’s what he has earned - a distinct image to become everyone’s favourite. Dazzling performances, uplifting attitude, warm smile, and witty sense of humour - there are many ways to remember him. So, how will you remember Shikhar Dhawan?

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.