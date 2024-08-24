Top 5 knocks of Shikhar Dhawan in ICC tournaments[WATCH]

Popularly known as Mr. ICC, Dhawan holds an impressive record in ICC 50-over tournaments (ODI World Cups and Champions Trophies).

Dynamic India opener Shikhar Dhawan, earlier today, announced his retirement from international and domestic cricket.

In an illustrious career, which spanned over a decade, the 38-year-old has achieved numerous milestones.

Notably, in ICC 50-over tournaments (ODI World Cups and Champions Trophies), Dhawan holds an impressive record.

Popularly known as Mr.ICC, across 20 innings, Dhawan scored six centuries and surpassed fifty runs on ten occasions. Out of the 51 batters who have scored at least 1000 runs in these tournaments, Dhawan boasts the highest average (65.15), slightly edging out Virat Kohli, who holds an average of 64.55.

Dhawan maintained an average of 53.70 in World Cups (ten innings) and an even more remarkable 77.88 in Champions Trophy matches (ten innings).

In this article, let's take a trip down memory lane and check Dhawan's top five knocks in ICC tournaments.

#1 114 v South Africa, ICC Champions Trophy (2013)

After being selected for the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy, Shikhar Dhawan teamed up with Rohit Sharma as India experimented with a new opening pair.

In India's first game in Cardiff, the left-right combination excelled against South Africa’s bowling attack as the pair put on a 127-run opening stand with Dhawan registering his first ODI century, helping India set a formidable total of 331/7.

Dhawan's 114 came from just 94 deliveries, featuring 12 fours and a six.

#2 102 vs West Indies, ICC Champions Trophy (2013)

After the ton against the Proteas, Dhawan produced another masterclass as he brought up his consecutive ton scoring 102 (107) chasing 234 against the West Indies and helped in another win.

Dhawan thrived in the remaining games of the tournament as well, notching up scores of 48, 68 and 31 finishing as the highest run scorer of the tournament with 363 runs from five matches.

#3 137 v South Africa, Cricket World Cup, (2015)

India faced South Africa in their second group match of the 2015 World Cup 2015. India chose to bat first but faced an early setback when Rohit Sharma was run out without scoring in the third over.

However, Shikhar Dhawan took charge, building key partnerships with Virat Kohli (46) and Ajinkya Rahane (79) and dominated the South African bowlers, smashing 18 boundaries and two sixes during his century.

#4 100 vs Ireland, Cricket World Cup (2015)

This was Shikhar Dhawan's second ton of the 2015 World Cup yas India beat Ireland by a convincing eight-wicket margin in Hamilton. The 174-run opening stand between Dhawan and Rohit helped India inch closer to the target.

Dhawan reached his half-century in 54 balls and turned it into a century within the next 30 deliveries. His innings included five boundaries and a six before he was dismissed in the 28th over. Sharma also contributed with a solid 64 before getting out.

#5 117 v Australia, Cricket World Cup (2019)

India entered their match with high stakes as Australia had ended India’s unbeaten streak in the 2015 World Cup semi-final before going on to claim the title.

Shikhar Dhawan, along with Rohit Sharma (57), set the tone for India with an aggressive start. Dhawan remained resilient, scoring a brilliant century, hitting 16 fours off 95 balls, marking his sixth and final hundred in an ICC tournament.

This courageous knock in challenging conditions would be Dhawan’s last appearance in an ICC tournament.

