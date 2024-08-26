Former RCB, RR seamer eyes India comeback

Team India's star cricketer, Navdeep Saini, has recently opened up about his relationship with modern-day great Virat Kohli. Saini, who has shared the dressing rooms with many great cricketers, has opened up about his time with former India captain Virat Kohli while highlighting how the 35-year-old cricketer played a huge role and inspired him to take the game to the pinnacle of the level.

The 31-year-old cricketer has admitted the former India skipper Virat Kohli's dedication and consistency, which have helped him improve his game and influenced his approach to the game. The right-arm pacer revealed that the bond he shared with the former RCB captain went beyond mere camaraderie, saying Kohli pushed him very hard to improve his game style.

Navdeep Saini, who has played under Virat Kohli's leadership in the Indian cricket team and IPL, stated that he has a different bond with Kohli owing to his hard work. Saini talked about how Kohli's determination and grit allowed him to give his best effort on the ground and how he followed in his footsteps.

“I have played with him for so many years, and I have played with him in the Indian team as well. But I have always had a different bonding with him because he is very hardworking. I used to follow him because he used to give 110% effort on the ground," Navdeep Saini was quoted as saying by Sports Tak.

I have always thought that I will be selected or not in any format: Navdeep Saini

Meanwhile, the star seamer is hopeful about his India comeback. Saini reveals that he approaches every potential selection with a mindset of readiness, ensuring that he always gears up for any situation or opportunity that comes his way. The Haryana-born cricketer has been following up on his proactive tactics and skills to avoid any surprises when opportunities come his way.

"I have always thought that I will be selected or not in any format. So, you should prepare for it in advance, so that when you get a chance, you should not be surprised that I got a chance to prepare for a test match. You should know that when the team is going to be formed, you should start preparing before that," he added further.

