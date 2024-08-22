RCB all-rounder ponders giving up bowling in the long run

He admitted that tough decisions regarding his bowling might need to be taken.

A Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) all-rounder has revealed his intentions of deprioritising bowling responsibilities in the long run in a bid to focus on his batting more.

Talented Aussie cricketer Cameron Green, who joined RCB in a direct trade from Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2024 for a massive sum of INR 17.5 crore, is contemplating putting his second favourite skill on the back burner.

Green has openly stated that batting typically takes priority during his preparation. Although he admits that tough decisions regarding his bowling might need to be taken, he maintains that those decisions are still far off in the future.

Speaking to Cricket.com.au, Green said, "I've thought about it as an 'in 10 years' time sort of thing'. But definitely at the moment I'm very happy to contribute as much as I can. Physically I'm in a really good place to be able to do that."

Cameron Green aims to become a mainstay in the Australian setup

After making his Test debut against India during the 2020-21 home series, Green will now return four years later as a key player for Australia when they host the marquee Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) later this year. The 25-year-old had solidified his promotion in the batting order with an impressive unbeaten 174 against New Zealand earlier this year.

The versatile all-rounder will take on even greater responsibility during the upcoming five-match BGT series, which kicks off at his home ground, Perth Stadium, on November 22.

Green, who has so far taken 35 Test wickets at an average of 35.31, however, remains committed to establishing himself in Australia's white-ball sides given he is still only a fringe ODI and T20I player at present.

