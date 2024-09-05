Star India batter reveals Gautam Gambhir's effect on team

The 22-year-old opened up on playing under new head coach Gautam Gambhir and asserted that he backs players to the hilt, something he said helps the players produce their natural game.

Team India's star cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal is all but ready for the upcoming big home season as the Men in Blue will be locking horns against Bangladesh for the two matches of the Test series, which is set to commence from September 19 at MA Chidambaram Cricket Stadium in Chennai. The 22-year-old cricketer revealed how the newly appointed head coach, Gautam Gambhir, helped India play their aggressive brand of cricket. The left-handed batter said he got a lot of backing from the former India opener during his first series as head coach in the Sri Lanka tour.

The southpaw revealed that Gautam Gambhir had backed him a lot and allowed him to play freely without any pressure in the game. The 2024 T20 World Cup-winning member reveals that such backing from the head coach gives them a lot of confidence and helps them play a fearless brand of cricket.

Notably, Yashasvi Jaiswal is gunning to make full use of the Duleep Trophy season to showcase his skills for India's Test series against Bangladesh, followed by New Zealand, which marks the crucial preparation of the World Test Championship Cycle as Rohit Sharma and his men set their eyes to make it to the third-straight final of the World Test Championship 2025.

It gives us a lot of confidence and helps us to play fearlessly: Yashasvi Jaiswal

“Yes, I have spoken with him during the Sri Lanka series. He really backed us saying just go out and play freely and enjoy the game and we will be with you. It gives us a lot of confidence and helps us to play fearlessly,” Jaiswal told PTI.

Meanwhile, Yashasvi Jaiswal had a breakout Test series against England as he went on to emerge as the second Indian batter after legendary Sunil Gavaskar to amass over 700 runs in a single Test series.

