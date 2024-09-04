After SKY, another Mumbai Indians top star ruled out of first Duleep Trophy game

Wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan's availability for the Duleep Trophy opener beginning on Thursday in Anantpur is under a cloud, possibly because of an injury, according to Cricbuzz.

India's star cricketer Ishan Kishan's dreams of making his return to the national side have been dented once again as he is doubtful for the opening game of the Duleep Trophy 2025, which is set to commence on September 5. The out-of-favor cricketer was set to make an appearance in the domestic circuit that is scheduled to begin on Thursday. The 26-year-old cricketer has been playing for the Indian cricket team since early 2024 when he refused to appear in the 2023-24 Ranji Trophy Games.

According to the Cricbuzz report, the Mumbai Indians stalwart has sustained the injury. The star cricketer only played two games in the recently concluded Buchi Babu Invitational tournament as his side, Jharkhand, failed to make it to the playoffs and were knocked out of the marquee event in the league stage. The report showcases that it is still unclear at present if the Bihar-born star will be able to take part in the second half of the tournament.

Also Read: RCB overseas player reveals how Virat Kohli 'turned it on' after a slow start in IPL 2024

Kerala keeper-batter Sanju Samson is expected to be named as Ishan Kishan's replacement for the Duleep Trophy 2024

Meanwhile, the report states that India's star cricketer Sanju Samson, who hasn't been named in any of the four India squads, is expected to be named as Ishan Kishan's replacement for the Duleep Trophy 2024. Notably, this injury comes as an additional blow to Kishan, who already faces a daunting and steep challenge in marking India's comeback.

Meanwhile, Ishan Kishan has been asked by the team India selectors to resume playing domestic cricket to be in contention for a spot in India's Test side. However, with this injury, the situation seems worse and more complex for the wicketkeeper batter. The left-handed batter was already excluded from the Central Contracts list earlier this year after he refused to play in the Ranji Trophy Games, which resulted in his absence from the 2024 T20 World Cup, Zimbabwe, and Sri Lankan tour.

Also Read: RCB star hails conversation with Mohammed Shami as turning point in career

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube