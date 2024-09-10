Mumbai Indians Star Recovers From Injury Ahead of Bangladesh T20Is

Surya sprained his right thumb while fielding in a Buchi Babu Invitational tournament against TNCA XI on day 3 of the match.

Team India's star cricketer Suryakumar Yadav's recovery seems to be on track, and there are no concerns about his presence in the upcoming three matches of the T20I series against Bangladesh. It has been reported that NCA media staff and T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav are happy with his progress. The 33-year-old cricketer was supposed to turn up for India C in the first round of the Duleep Trophy 2024 against India D at Anantapur but was sent to NCA, where the medical team kept a close watch on his progress.

As things stand now, the swashbuckling batter is likely to feature in the second game of the 2024 Duleep Trophy. The Indian Cricket Board has not named any replacements for the Mumbai Indians batter, expecting his availability from the second round itself.

He is almost 100 per cent and he knows it: BCCI Sources

"Surya's recovery is going well. He is almost 100 per cent and he knows it. The BCCI Medical Team is continuing to assess his injury, and a further evaluation next week will determine his availability for the second round," the BCCI said in an official press release on September 10 confirming his unavailability for the first-round fixture.

The Bangladesh cricket team will be high on confidence after a thrilling 2-0 win over Shan Masood-led Pakistan in the recently concluded two matches of the Test series at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The Bangla Tigers will next be a notch up against Team India; however, the challenge will be way together.

Bangladesh has historically showcased against the Men in Blue, losing 11 out of the 13 matches, with two games ending in draws. India, on the other hand, has been a brute force at home, staying undefeated in their last 17 Test series. It's no rocket science that India will commence the series as overwhelming favorites; however, Najmul Hossain Shanto would be no walkovers either this time.

