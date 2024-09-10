How Virat Kohli instilled confidence in under-fire Yash Dayal during RCB vs CSK thriller in IPL 2024

Yash Dayal was the leading wicket-taker for RCB in IPL 2024, and has consistently done well across formats in domestic cricket

The Indian batting legend Virat Kohli was featured in one of the most thrilling and hot-headed contests of the year. It wasn't about India vs. South Africa during the 2024 T20 World Cup final. It's all about the emotionally charged match that Virat Kohli featured during the last league stage game of the IPL 2024 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings at M. Chinnaswamy Cricket Stadium. Ruturaj Gaikwad-led CSK side needed a win to make it to the playoffs and required a knock of 17 runs with one and only legendary cricketer MS Dhoni on strike.

Tasked with a full responsibility to bowl the last over of the game was left-arm quick Yash Dayal, who the year prior was tonked for straight five sixes to KKR batter Rinku Singh. Fast forward to now, more than 365 days later, after the first ball of the over—a full toss—disappeared for six off the bat of the world's best finisher in world cricket, Yash Dayal was quickly bombarded by flashbacks of that forgettable night in Ahmedabad. However, the left-arm pacer dismissed Dhoni off a slower delivery the very next ball and defended 10 off the last two to send CSK out of the marquee event to guide Faf du Plessis and his men to make it to the eliminator clash.

A chat with Virat bhaiya helped me a lot: Yash Dayal

Speaking about the same subject, Yash Dayal has opened up about how RCB stalwart Virat Kohli has helped him to dismiss former CSK captain MS Dhoni in the crucial game to send CSK packing in the IPL 2024.

"Virat bhaiya told me to not give pace to Mahi bhai, because he likes pace, so Virat bhaiya calmed me down after the 1st ball six, a chat with him helped me a lot," Yash Dayal said in the interview with News24 Sports.

