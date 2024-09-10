RCB pacer's father reveals traumatic taunts from fans after son delivered dramatic over in IPL

With 28 runs needed from the last five balls, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Rinku Singh launched an extraordinary assault, hitting Dayal for five maximums in a row, securing one of the most memorable finishes in IPL history to beat Gujarat Titans.

RCB's pacer Yash Dayal's father, Chanderpal Dayal, reflected on the aftermath of the heartbreaking moment in the 2023 IPL when his son was struck for five straight sixes by KKR batter Rinku Singh, leading to Gujarat Titans defeat in the crucial encounter.

Notably, this incident propelled Rinku Singh to new heights in the career, getting him the India cap, but was likely the lowest point in Dayal's career as he ended the IPL 2023 with just two wickets, an average of 82.50 and a high economy of 11.79.

However, his father has revealed that kids used to make fun of his son as the world screamed the name of KKR batter Rinku Singh, which was very painful for them as a family. In addition, Yash Dayal's father revealed that his wife fell ill and refused to eat after the Gujarat Titans released him ahead of the 2024 IPL auction.

The school bus would pass by, and kids would scream, ‘Rinku Singh, Rinku Singh, five sixes: Yash Dayal father

Yash's father and family never allowed him to consider giving up. They made a promise to keep pushing until he played India, consistently encouraging him to stay motivated and focus on his goal, and now he proudly stands before everyone. The left-arm pacer is set to play in the upcoming first Test match against Bangladesh.

"It was like an accident for us. The school bus would pass by, and kids would scream, ‘Rinku Singh, Rinku Singh, five sixes.’ It was so painful -- why did this have to happen to my son? His mother Radha was so distraught that she fell ill and refused to eat as Yash went into a shell. Titans also released him as he had to rebuild his career'', Yash's father told PTI.

