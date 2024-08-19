Yash Dayal reveals Virat Kohli's words to help him get over trauma of Rinku Singh's five sixes

Yash Dayal made the headlines during the Indian Premier League (IPL 2023) for all the wrong reasons after he was taken to the cleaners by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and India star Rinku Singh for five sixes in the final over of a league stage match against Gujarat Titans (Dayal's former IPL team).

The shock and the trauma of the incident also took a toll on Dayal and to make it worse, Gujarat Titans decided against retaining the speedster for the next season and he returned to the auction pool.

It was Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) who decided to give him a second chance and picked him up in the mini-auction ahead of the IPL 2024 season.

However, everyone witnessed a transformed Dayal in the RCB outfit.

Yash Dayal reveals Virat Kohli's words to help him get over the Rinku Singh incident

A similar instance to the KKR match arose when RCB and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) locked horns in a potential knockout clash with the winner set to seal the last available playoff berth.

With 16 runs needed off the last over and one of the best finishers (MS Dhoni) at the crease, Dayal was handed over the ball.

The 26-year-old took a shot at redemption and despite getting hit for a six on the first ball, he won the battle of nerves leaking only one more run in the decisive over while also getting the scalp of MS Dhoni.

Virat Kohli could be seen almost in tears as RCB scripted one of the greatest comebacks in history since RCB was languishing at the bottom half of the table for the most part of the season.

Recently, Yash Dayal opened up on how things have been different in RCB and what Virat Kohli had told him to remain confident and get over his past horrors.

Speaking to Sports Tak, Dayal said, "The biggest thing he (Kohli) said to me was that we will back me the whole season. He told me that I will not feel like I have come to a new place, and he backed me completely. So this was a huge boost up and he talks to the youngsters in such a very healthy way and he is nothing like what people talk about on TV. I don't feel like that."

