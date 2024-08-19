Retention or RTM? KKR face dilemma over Indian bowling duo

The defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) had an all-round team, with the most bases covered.

The defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) had an all-round team, with the most bases covered. They acted like a well-oiled machine and had a terrific run, culminating in the third IPL title and the first in ten years.

However, a good team with quality players always find it arduous to make choices ahead of the mega auction, and the same will happen with the Knight Riders. They have plenty of quality players but would need to make harsh calls by putting their emotions aside.

Not only in the overseas department, but KKR also have top-class players in the Indian section, who contributed heavily to the team’s success this season. They stepped up on various occasions and took their team over the line in both aspects.

Among them were the backbone of the bowling department - Harshit Rana and Varun Chakravarthy - among the most wicket-takers in the tournament. As they build towards the mega auction, KKR face a dilemma about whom to retain and whom to use RTM on.

Why KKR can’t retain both Harshit Rana and Varun Chakravarthy?

The league might allow teams to use RTM on a player, putting KKR in a state of confusion. KKR will be desperate to retain both Harshit Rana and Varun Chakravarthy, their finest options in IPL 2024.

However, the quality of other players won’t allow them to retain both, unless they make bold moves. KKR must retain Andre Russell and Sunil Narine in the overseas department, whereas Shreyas Iyer is also a lock since he is the captain.

Venkatesh Iyer, who contributes with both bat and ball and has been a top performer for the franchise, and Rinku Singh, the finisher with massive potential, will also be on the retention list. That leaves no place for both - Harshit Rana and Varun Chakravarthy.

At max, KKR can retain only one of these two, given there will be a cap on the number of retentions. However, they will have an RTM to use - a relief to the unit.

Whom to retain and whom to use RTM on?

The bigger question is whether KKR should retain Varun Chakravarthy or Harshit Rana before the mega auction. It’s worth noting that RTMs can be tricky in the mega auction.

The player must be offering solid services that teams are willing to use RTM on them, and they will fetch massive sums in the auction room. Imagine a team has consumed budget or needs to fill other areas by the time that player comes; they won’t be able to retain them.

Hence, the teams should opt to use RTM on players only whom they can allow to slip away. For KKR, the choice is tricky, given both offer different values.

While Harshit Rana is a pacer who can bowl in various phases, Varun Chakravarthy is a serious wicket-taker in the middle overs. Unfortunately, KKR can’t let any of them go away; both have their own roles.

The value of Varun Chakravarthy and Harshit Rana

Their value was visible during KKR’s winning campaign in IPL 2024. Varun Chakravarthy was KKR’s leading wicket-taker, snaring 21 wickets at an average of 19.14 and a strike rate of 14.28 in 14 outings, including the best of 3/16.

✌️ in ✌️ for Varun Chakaravarthy 😎@KKRiders bowlers keeping things under control with a clinical passage of bowling 👌👌



Watch the match LIVE on @StarSportsIndia and @JioCinema 💻📱#TATAIPL | #KKRvRR pic.twitter.com/p0nPVJ3yLR — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 16, 2024

He was the leading wicket-taker among all bowlers in the middle overs, taking 19 wickets at 16.94 runs apiece. His economy rate (7.66) shows he took wickets without conceding too many in this phase.

Meanwhile, Harshit Rana was the second-leading wicket-taker for the Knight Riders, grabbing 19 wickets at an average of 20.15 and a strike rate of 13.31 in 11 innings. That includes the best of 3/24.

Up In the Knight Sky 😯



And Russell catches it 😎



Harshit Rana with his 2️⃣nd wicket of the night 👏



Watch the match LIVE on @StarSportsIndia and @JioCinema 💻📱#TATAIPL | #KKRvRR | @KKRiders pic.twitter.com/0tGWwywhsq — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 16, 2024

He bowled brilliantly across formats and showed different variations for each phase. Despite being an uncapped player, Harshit was never out of plans and bowled well against every batter in the competition, playing a crucial role in taking KKR to the title.

