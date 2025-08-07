3 Teams That Could Target Brydon Carse At IPL 2026 Auction if SRH Release Him

He missed the IPL 2025 season due to injury.

Brydon Carse was bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for his base price of 1 Crore INR at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction. However, he was ruled out of the tournament due to injury, and Wiaan Mulder replaced him. If he was fit, he would have made his IPL debut.

With the IPL 2026 auction later this year, there is a possibility that SRH could release him. But other teams could also look to pick him, as he offers fast bowling and can also bat, which could be useful for many sides. In 11 T20Is for England, he has picked up 17 wickets.

So, let’s look at three teams that might go after Brydon Carse in the IPL 2026 auction.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

Kolkata Knight Riders could be one of the teams that might look to target Brydon Carse in the IPL 2026 auction if SRH release him. This could be a good move for them, given his recent performance in the Test series against India where he contributed with both his bowling as well as batting. He took nine wickets and scored some valuable runs with the bat, including a fifty, which could be the factor that KKR might want him for the upcoming season.

And with the young Indian pacers not that experienced, there could be a chance that Brydon Carse might fit in the team, as he could bowl with the new ball, in the death overs, and with his batting skills, he could be a good lower-order batter.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

Chennai Super Kings could be another team that might target Brydon Carse in the upcoming IPL 2026 auction if he gets released by SRH. If we look at the current squad of CSK, there are three main overseas pacers in the squad, Matheesha Pathirana, Nathan Ellis and Sam Curran. Out of these, Pathirana and Curran got most of the opportunities as Ellis played only one match while Pathirana bowled in every match but Sam Curran was mostly used for his batting and some overs with the ball. So there could be a chance that they might release Ellis.

They also have Jamie Overton but he only played three matches. He might also get released given less opportunities. So Carse could be a good option to have in the team as he will give them what they expected from Overton, a good bowling depth and a lower order batting option.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)

If Brydon Carse is released by SRH before the IPL 2026 auction, there could be a chance that Luckow Super Giants might go after him in the auction. Last season was full of setbacks for LSG when it comes to their pacers, as all their premium pacers were injured. While some returned during the mid season, some started but got injured again, and some missed the whole season.

In terms of overseas pacers , they have only two options William O’Rourke and Shamar Joseph. They do not have much depth in the overseas pacers list, so there could be an option where Brydon Carse might fit in the team. Mostly they had overseas batters in the squad and no all-rounder. Carse could be one of the bowling all-rounders that might do well for them, as he will add depth in both departments.

