KKR player pulls out of CPL 2024 due to personal reasons

The southpaw played four matches for the Patriots this season, scoring 35 runs at an average of 8.75 and a strike-rate of 194.44 with a top score of 34 against Guyana Amazon Warriors.

West Indies star batter Sherfane Rutherford has withdrawn from the ongoing Caribbean Premier League 2024, citing personal reasons. The 26-year-old cricketer's absence added to the woes of the St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots, who are currently sitting at the bottom of the points table. The news came midway through the Patriots's last home game of the edition against the Antigua and Barbuda Falcons.

Notably, the Patriots have managed to win just one win in the six matches and are currently at the bottom of the points table. Since their win in the CPL 2021 at home, the side has suffered 11 consecutive losses in a complete game.

Meanwhile, Patriots captain Andre Fletcher has expressed disappointment and apologized to the home crowd for the team's poor performances.

"I must say thanks, but we disappointed them [the St Kitts and Nevis crowd]. It's hard and I would like to apologise as the leader as well, saying sorry for not giving them a win on home soil. But all is not lost, we still have four more games left. We still have to go out there play the cricket and play hard and we will try to win the next four,” Patriots’ skipper Andre Fletcher said after the match.

Injuries and unavailability of the key players throughout the campaign have plagued St. Kittis and Nevis Patriots

The Kolkata Knight Riders batter's withdrawal is not only the challenge facing the Patriots. Injuries and unavailability of the key players throughout the campaign have plagued them. Meanwhile, star batter Kyle Mayers is currently an injury doubt after leaving the field in the last game. Earlier, the side had already lost Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikandar Raza to injury and faced unavailability for Wanindu Hasaranga and Tabraiz Shamsi at different points of the ongoing marquee event.

