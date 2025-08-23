News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
More
What could be the remaining purse amount for Mumbai Indians at IPL 2026 auction?
indian-premier-league-ipl

What Could Be The Purse Amount For Mumbai Indians At IPL 2026 Auction?

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar
Last updated: August 23, 2025
5 min read

They reached Qualifier 2 in IPL 2025.

What could be the remaining purse amount for Mumbai Indians at IPL 2026 auction?

Mumbai Indians (MI) will go into the IPL 2026 Auction with an aim to strengthen their side for the next season. The five-time champions haven’t won a title in five years and will be desperate to get back on the podium. 

The franchise has several issues to address following a disappointing IPL 2025 campaign. The Hardik Pandya-led side reached the playoffs but were knocked out by Punjab Kings in Qualifier 2. As they look to rebuild their squad, we take a look at the purse amount for Mumbai Indians at IPL 2026 auction. 

Toss – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
23 Aug 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Amaravati Royals AMR

Tungabhadra Warriors TBW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Gros Islet
Caribbean Premier League, 2025
24 Aug 2025, 04:30 AM IST
Saint Lucia Kings SLK

Trinbago Knight Riders TKR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Saint George
Caribbean Premier League, 2025
24 Aug 2025, 08:30 PM IST
Antigua and Barbuda Falcons ABF

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots SKA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Gros Islet
Caribbean Premier League, 2025
25 Aug 2025, 04:30 AM IST
Saint Lucia Kings SLK

Barbados Royals BR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – دبي
DP World ILT20 Development Tournament, 2025
24 Aug 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Dubai Capitals Development DCDM

Desert Vipers Development DVDM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – دبي
DP World ILT20 Development Tournament, 2025
24 Aug 2025, 11:00 PM IST
MI Emirates Development MIEDM

Gulf Giants Development GGDM

Fixtures Standings
Abandoned – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
North Delhi Strikers NDS

8/0

East Delhi Riders EDR

Match Abandoned due to Rain

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
23 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
West Delhi Lions WDL

Purani Delhi 6 PD

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
24 Aug 2025, 02:00 PM IST
New Delhi Tigers NDT

Central Delhi Kings CDK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Women’s Premier League, 2025
24 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – București
ECI Romania-Czechia, 2025
Romania ROM

98/5

Czech Republic CZR

99/2

Czech Republic beat Romania by 8 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – București
ECI Romania-Czechia, 2025
Romania ROM

117/3

Czech Republic CZR

75/10

Romania beat Czech Republic by 42 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – București
ECI Romania-Czechia, 2025
Romania ROM

108/9

Czech Republic CZR

86/10

Romania beat Czech Republic by 22 runs

Fixtures Standings
Live – t10 – București
ECI Romania-Czechia, 2025
Romania ROM

39/3

Czech Republic CZR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – București
ECI Romania-Czechia, 2025
24 Aug 2025, 11:30 AM IST
Romania ROM

Czech Republic CZR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – București
ECI Romania-Czechia, 2025
24 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Romania ROM

Czech Republic CZR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – București
ECI Romania-Czechia, 2025
24 Aug 2025, 03:45 PM IST
Romania ROM

Czech Republic CZR

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Austria
ECN Austria-Belgium T20I, 2025
Austria AUST

216/4

Belgium BEL

215/4

Austria beat Belgium by 6 wickets

Fixtures
Live – t20 – Austria
ECN Austria-Belgium T20I, 2025
Austria AUST

0/0

Belgium BEL

Fixtures
Upcoming – t20 – Austria
ECN Austria-Belgium T20I, 2025
24 Aug 2025, 01:00 PM IST
Austria AUST

Belgium BEL

Fixtures
Upcoming – t20 – Austria
ECN Austria-Belgium T20I, 2025
24 Aug 2025, 05:30 PM IST
Austria AUST

Belgium BEL

Fixtures
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
24 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Durham DURH

Birmingham Bears BB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Northampton
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
24 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Northamptonshire NOR

Middlesex MID

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
24 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Kent KENT

Somerset SOM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
24 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Essex ESS

Gloucestershire GLO

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
24 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Sussex SUSS

Yorkshire YOR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Leicester
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
24 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Leicestershire LEI

Worcestershire WOR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
24 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Hampshire HAM

Derbyshire DER

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
24 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Nottinghamshire NOT

Surrey SURR

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – Jersey
ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League, 2024-26
Kuwait KWT

133/5

Jersey JER

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – St Saviour
ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League, 2024-26
24 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Qatar QAT

Kenya KNY

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Jersey
ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League, 2024-26
24 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Papua New Guinea PNG

Kuwait KWT

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Rotterdam
ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025
Ireland Women IRE-W

166/4

Italy Women ITA-W

103/7

Ireland Women beat Italy Women by 63 runs

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Rotterdam
ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025
23 Aug 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Netherlands Women NED-W

Germany Women GER-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Rotterdam
ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025
24 Aug 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Germany Women GER-W

Ireland Women IRE-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Rotterdam
ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025
24 Aug 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Italy Women ITA-W

Netherlands Women NED-W

Fixtures Standings
Canceled – oneday – Bangladesh
India tour of Bangladesh, 2025
Bangladesh BAN

India IND

Match Called off

Fixtures
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
23 Aug 2025, 10:15 PM IST
Khan Zalmi Kings KZK

Tally Rangers TCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
24 Aug 2025, 12:15 AM IST
NCM Investment NCMI

CECC CEC-A

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
24 Aug 2025, 10:15 PM IST
ACE KRM Panthers KRMPS

SBS CC SBSCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
25 Aug 2025, 12:15 AM IST
Bader & Nie Cricket Club BNC

Kuwait Swedish KUMS

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala Cricket League , 2025
Kochi Blue Tigers KBTS

183/8

Alleppey Ripples ALRS

133/8

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala Cricket League , 2025
23 Aug 2025, 06:45 PM IST
Thrissur Titans TTS

Calicut Globstars CAGS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala Cricket League , 2025
24 Aug 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Calicut Globstars CAGS

Adani Trivandrum Royals ATR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala Cricket League , 2025
24 Aug 2025, 06:45 PM IST
Kochi Blue Tigers KBTS

Aries Kollam Sailors ARKS

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
Hubli Tigers HBT

132/5

Mysore Warriors MYW

129/8

Hubli Tigers beat Mysore Warriors by 5 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
23 Aug 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Bengaluru Blasters BNB

Gulbarga Mystics GBM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
24 Aug 2025, 03:15 PM IST
Bengaluru Blasters BNB

Mangalore Dragons MGD

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
24 Aug 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Shivamogga Lions SML

Mysore Warriors MYW

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
Yallah Shabab Giants YSG

121/10

Muscat Thunderers MUT

119/7

Yallah Shabab Giants beat Muscat Thunderers by 2 runs

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
Renaissance Challengers RNC

IAS Invincibles IAI

95/2

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
23 Aug 2025, 09:00 PM IST
Royal Oman Stallions ROS

Majees Titans MAT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
24 Aug 2025, 05:00 PM IST
Yallah Shabab Giants YSG

Royal Oman Stallions ROS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
24 Aug 2025, 09:00 PM IST
Majees Titans MAT

Renaissance Challengers RNC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – South Mackay
South Africa tour of Australia, 2025
24 Aug 2025, 10:00 AM IST
Australia AUS

South Africa SA

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Maroochydore
T20 Max Competition, 2025
Sunshine Coast SSC

180/6

Sandgate Redcliffe SGR

153/10

Sunshine Coast beat Sandgate Redcliffe by 26 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Australia
T20 Max Competition, 2025
Wynnum Manly WYN

149/10

Redlands RLS

150/2

Redlands beat Wynnum Manly by 8 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Australia
T20 Max Competition, 2025
Toombul TMB

99/9

Valley VLLY

167/9

Valley beat Toombul by 67 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Brisbane City
T20 Max Competition, 2025
South Brisbane SBB

166/6

Ipswich IPS

169/8

Ipswich beat South Brisbane by 2 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Australia
T20 Max Competition, 2025
Western Suburbs WSS

163/1

University of Queensland UOQ

161/3

Western Suburbs won by 9 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Australia
T20 Max Competition, 2025
24 Aug 2025, 05:30 AM IST
Ipswich IPS

Toombul TMB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Wellington Point
T20 Max Competition, 2025
24 Aug 2025, 08:45 AM IST
Redlands RLS

Sunshine Coast SSC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Brisbane City
T20 Max Competition, 2025
24 Aug 2025, 08:45 AM IST
South Brisbane SBB

Western Suburbs WSS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Brisbane City
T20 Max Competition, 2025
24 Aug 2025, 08:45 AM IST
Sandgate Redcliffe SGR

Wynnum Manly WYN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Robina
T20 Max Competition, 2025
24 Aug 2025, 08:45 AM IST
Gold Coast GCT

University of Queensland UOQ

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Wooloowin
T20 Max Competition, 2025
24 Aug 2025, 12:00 PM IST
Northern Suburbs NSBB

Valley VLLY

Fixtures Standings
Toss – 100-ball – Leeds
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
23 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Northern Superchargers NOS

Oval Invincibles OVI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – London
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
23 Aug 2025, 10:30 PM IST
London Spirit LOS

Southern Brave SOB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
24 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Welsh Fire WEF

Trent Rockets TRR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – Manchester
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
24 Aug 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Manchester Originals MAO

Birmingham Phoenix BIP

Fixtures Standings
Result – 100-ball – Leeds
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
Northern Superchargers Women NOS-W

127/3

Oval Invincibles Women OIW-W

125/6

Northern Superchargers Women beat Oval Invincibles Women by 7 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Toss – 100-ball – London
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
23 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
London Spirit Women LSW-W

Southern Brave Women SBW-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
24 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Welsh Fire Women WFW-W

Trent Rockets Women TRW-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – Manchester
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
24 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Manchester Originals Women MOW-W

Birmingham Phoenix Women BIP-W

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
Chicago Kingsmen CHK

162/8

Hobart Hurricanes Academy HHA

166/6

Hobart Hurricanes Academy beat Chicago Kingsmen by 4 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
Australian Capital Territory ACOM

161/3

Melbourne Stars Academy MS-A

160/9

Australian Capital Territory beat Melbourne Stars Academy by 7 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
Bangladesh A BANA

175/4

Adelaide Strikers Academy AS-A

179/3

Adelaide Strikers Academy beat Bangladesh A by 7 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
24 Aug 2025, 06:00 AM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
24 Aug 2025, 06:00 AM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
24 Aug 2025, 12:00 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
Kashi Rudras KARS

224/3

Meerut Mavericks MEMA

65/6

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
23 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Gorakhpur Lions GOLS

Kanpur Superstars KASS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
24 Aug 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Meerut Mavericks MEMA

Noida Super Kings NOSK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
24 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Kashi Rudras KARS

Lucknow Falcons LUF

Fixtures Standings

Current Mumbai Indians Squad With Player Prices

Ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction, MI had retained their core of Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, and Rohit Sharma. They then bought some big names in the auction. 

Let’s take a look at the current Mumbai Indians squad and the players’ yearly salaries.

Player NameSelling Price (INR)
Jasprit Bumrah18 crore
Suryakumar Yadav16.35 crore
Hardik Pandya16.35 crore
Rohit Sharma16.30 crore
Tilak Varma8 crore
Trent Boult12.5 crore
Deepak Chahar9.25 crore
Will Jacks5.25 crore
Allah Ghazanfar4.80 crore
Naman Dhir5.25 crore (via RTM)
Mitchell Santner2 crore
Ryan Rickelton1 crore
Lizaad Williams75 lakh
Reece Topley75 lakh
Robin Minz65 lakh
Karn Sharma50 lakh
Arjun Tendulkar30 lakh
Ashwani Kumar30 lakh
Bevon Jacobs30 lakh
KL Shrijith30 lakh
Raj Angad Bawa30 lakh
Satyanarayana Raju30 lakh
Vignesh Puthur30 lakh
Mujeeb Ur Rahman 2 crore
Corbin Bosch 30 lakh
Raghu Sharma 30 lakh

Apart from the main squad, Mumbai Indians had signed Jonny Bairstow, Richard Gleeson, and Charith Asalanka as temporary replacements. But they can not retain the trio as per the IPL regulations. 

Who Are The Low Impact, High Priced Players in MI Squad?

  • Rohit Sharma – Rohit Sharma has been a marquee player for Mumbai Indians but his returns do not justify the kind of salary he gets. 
  • Deepak Chahar – The Indian pacer was picked for a high price but couldn’t quite deliver in the previous season. 
  • Tilak Varma – The left-hand batter struggled in the IPL 2025, striking at only 135. But he was outstanding in the first three editions. 

Likely Mumbai Indians Retention List For IPL 2026 Auction

Mumbai Indians like familiarity and continuity. They will try to retain as many players from their current squad as possible. Ahead of the IPL 2026 Auction, here’s a look at the likely MI Retention List:

  • Jasprit Bumrah
  • Hardik Pandya
  • Suryakumar Yadav
  • Rohit Sharma
  • Tilak Varma
  • Naman Dhir
  • Ryan Rickelton ✈️
  • Will Jacks ✈️
  • Trent Boult ✈️
  • Mitch Santner ✈️
  • Bevon Jacobs ✈️
  • Corbin Bosch ✈️
  • Vignesh Puthur
  • Karn Sharma
  • KL Srijith
  • Arjun Tendulkar
  • AM Ghazanfar ✈️
  • Ashwani Kumar. 

Key Players Who Could Be Released By Mumbai Indians To Free Up Purse

Mumbai Indians could release a couple of big names ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. 

Deepak Chahar (INR 9.25 crore)

The right-arm seamer played 14 matches in the previous season but could manage only 11 wickets at an economy of 9.17. The franchise had spent big money on him for his ability to swing the ball but he was ineffective in that phase as well. 

Mujeeb Ur Rahman (INR 2 crore)

The Afghanistan spinner was brought in as a replacement to fellow countryman AM Ghazanfar. Mujeeb Ur Rahman got only one opportunity, in which he conceded 27 runs in two overs. 

Reece Topley (INR 75 lakhs) 

Reece Topley was the back-up pacer in the squad last season but did not get a single match. Mumbai Indians are likely to release him and look for better alternatives. 

READ MORE:

Likely Mumbai Indians Squad Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction

Here’s how the Mumbai Indians squad might look after retentions and releases:

Category: Retained
Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Ryan Rickelton, Will Jacks, Trent Boult, Mitch Santner, Bevon Jacobs, Corbin Bosch, Vignesh Puthur, Karn Sharma, KL Srijith, Raj Bawa, Arjun Tendulkar, AM Ghazanfar, Ashwani Kumar. 

Category: Released
Deepak Chahar (9.25 crore), Reece Topley (75 lakhs), Mujeeb Ur Rahman (2 crore), Lizaad Williams (75 lakhs), Satyanarayana Raju (30 lakhs), Robin Minz (65 lakhs), Raj Bawa (30 lakhs), Raghu Sharma (30 lakhs).

Likely Purse Amount For Mumbai Indians At IPL 2026 Auction

Mumbai Indians are unlikely to release Rohit Sharma for the stature he has in Indian cricket. Their next option to free up some purse is Deepak Chahar. The seamer was underwhelming in the IPL 2025 and should ideally be released. MI can go after better options in the IPL 2026 auction. 

Releasing Chahar will free up INR 9.25 crore. From their replacement picks, MI are likely to retain Corbin Bosch but might release Reece Topley and Lizaad Williams, both of whom cost INR 75 lakhs. They will also release a few fringe players to increase their purse. Going into the IPL 2026 auction, Mumbai Indians could have a remaining balance of INR 11.9 crore out of allotted INR 120 crore. 

Final Remaining Purse Amount: INR 11.9 crore. 

Potential Replacement Picks For Key Released Players For MI at IPL 2026 Auction

Rasikh Salam for Deepak Chahar – There is a lack of options for Indian pacers in the player pool. But if Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) release Rasikh Salam, Mumbai Indians could pounce on their former player. 

Sonny Baker for Lizaad Williams – Sonny Baker has looked impressive in the ongoing edition of The Hundred. He has bowled with rapid pace and troubled experienced batters. MI can go after him as he won’t cost much. 

Spencer Johnson for Reece Topley – Spencer Johnson had a disappointing campaign for Kolkata Knight Riders last season and is most likely to be released. He could find a home at MI, where he would fit in perfectly. 

FAQs

Which players could be retained by Mumbai Indians?

Likely retained names include Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Ryan Rickelton, Will Jacks, Trent Boult, and Mitch Santner.

Which players could be released by Mumbai Indians?

Possible releases include Deepak Chahar, Reece Topley, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Lizaad Williams, Satyanarayana Raju, and Robin Minz.

What could be the purse amount for Mumbai Indians At IPL 2026 Auction?

Mumbai Indians could go into the auction with a remaining purse of INR 11.9 crore. 

Deepak Chahar
IPL 2025
IPL 2026
IPL 2026 Auction
Mumbai Indians
Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar

Related posts

Punjab Kings Youngster Prabhsimran Singh Reveals Career-defining Moment, Toughest Bowler to Face After A Scintillating IPL 2025 Season

Punjab Kings Youngster Reveals Career-defining Moment, Toughest Bowler to Face After A Scintillating IPL 2025 Season

The batter scored 549 runs in 17 matches of the IPL 2025.
7:14 pm
Sreejita Sen
'I Can Bat Anywhere' - KKR Star Rinku Singh Opens Up About His Asia Cup 2025 Selection After Shining In UP T20 League

‘I Can Bat Anywhere’ – KKR Star Opens Up About His Asia Cup 2025 Selection After Shining In UP T20 League

As of now, he has taken part in 33 T20I matches for India, where he has scored 546 runs with the help of three half-centuries.
6:08 pm
Ashish Satyam
KKR Star Rinku Singh Intends To Improve All-round Aspect To Cement India Spot.

‘Selectors Definitely Want This..’ – KKR Star Intends To Improve Another Aspect To Cement India Spot

He has played 33 T20Is for India.
4:43 pm
Sandip Pawar
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) pacer Simarjeet Singh has been in fine form in the ongoing Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2025.

After Abysmal 2025 Season, X-Factor Player Forces SRH To Reconsider IPL 2026 Retention With DPL 2025 Brilliance

He has 10 wickets at an average of 20.60 and a strike rate of 13.80.
4:30 pm
Darpan Jain
RCB Batter Mayank Agarwal Faces Huge Slump in Form, IPL 2026 Retention Chances in Jeopardy

RCB Batter Faces Huge Slump in Form, IPL 2026 Retention Chances in Jeopardy

This might harm his retention chances for the IPL 2025 champions, RCB, ahead of the upcoming season.
4:03 pm
Sreejita Sen

Rajasthan Royals Sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi Asked To Seek Advice From West Indies Legend

Vaibhav Suryavanshi wreaked havoc with the bat in the recently passed 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL).
3:20 pm
Ashish Satyam
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy.