What could be the purse amount for Mumbai Indians At IPL 2026 Auction?

They reached Qualifier 2 in IPL 2025.
Mumbai Indians (MI) will go into the IPL 2026 Auction with an aim to strengthen their side for the next season. The five-time champions haven’t won a title in five years and will be desperate to get back on the podium.
The franchise has several issues to address following a disappointing IPL 2025 campaign. The Hardik Pandya-led side reached the playoffs but were knocked out by Punjab Kings in Qualifier 2. As they look to rebuild their squad, we take a look at the purse amount for Mumbai Indians at IPL 2026 auction.
Ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction, MI had retained their core of Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, and Rohit Sharma. They then bought some big names in the auction.
Let’s take a look at the current Mumbai Indians squad and the players’ yearly salaries.
|Player Name
|Selling Price (INR)
|Jasprit Bumrah
|18 crore
|Suryakumar Yadav
|16.35 crore
|Hardik Pandya
|16.35 crore
|Rohit Sharma
|16.30 crore
|Tilak Varma
|8 crore
|Trent Boult
|12.5 crore
|Deepak Chahar
|9.25 crore
|Will Jacks
|5.25 crore
|Allah Ghazanfar
|4.80 crore
|Naman Dhir
|5.25 crore (via RTM)
|Mitchell Santner
|2 crore
|Ryan Rickelton
|1 crore
|Lizaad Williams
|75 lakh
|Reece Topley
|75 lakh
|Robin Minz
|65 lakh
|Karn Sharma
|50 lakh
|Arjun Tendulkar
|30 lakh
|Ashwani Kumar
|30 lakh
|Bevon Jacobs
|30 lakh
|KL Shrijith
|30 lakh
|Raj Angad Bawa
|30 lakh
|Satyanarayana Raju
|30 lakh
|Vignesh Puthur
|30 lakh
|Mujeeb Ur Rahman
|2 crore
|Corbin Bosch
|30 lakh
|Raghu Sharma
|30 lakh
Apart from the main squad, Mumbai Indians had signed Jonny Bairstow, Richard Gleeson, and Charith Asalanka as temporary replacements. But they can not retain the trio as per the IPL regulations.
Mumbai Indians like familiarity and continuity. They will try to retain as many players from their current squad as possible. Ahead of the IPL 2026 Auction, here’s a look at the likely MI Retention List:
Mumbai Indians could release a couple of big names ahead of the IPL 2026 auction.
The right-arm seamer played 14 matches in the previous season but could manage only 11 wickets at an economy of 9.17. The franchise had spent big money on him for his ability to swing the ball but he was ineffective in that phase as well.
The Afghanistan spinner was brought in as a replacement to fellow countryman AM Ghazanfar. Mujeeb Ur Rahman got only one opportunity, in which he conceded 27 runs in two overs.
Reece Topley was the back-up pacer in the squad last season but did not get a single match. Mumbai Indians are likely to release him and look for better alternatives.
READ MORE:
Here’s how the Mumbai Indians squad might look after retentions and releases:
Category: Retained
Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Ryan Rickelton, Will Jacks, Trent Boult, Mitch Santner, Bevon Jacobs, Corbin Bosch, Vignesh Puthur, Karn Sharma, KL Srijith, Raj Bawa, Arjun Tendulkar, AM Ghazanfar, Ashwani Kumar.
Category: Released
Deepak Chahar (9.25 crore), Reece Topley (75 lakhs), Mujeeb Ur Rahman (2 crore), Lizaad Williams (75 lakhs), Satyanarayana Raju (30 lakhs), Robin Minz (65 lakhs), Raj Bawa (30 lakhs), Raghu Sharma (30 lakhs).
Mumbai Indians are unlikely to release Rohit Sharma for the stature he has in Indian cricket. Their next option to free up some purse is Deepak Chahar. The seamer was underwhelming in the IPL 2025 and should ideally be released. MI can go after better options in the IPL 2026 auction.
Releasing Chahar will free up INR 9.25 crore. From their replacement picks, MI are likely to retain Corbin Bosch but might release Reece Topley and Lizaad Williams, both of whom cost INR 75 lakhs. They will also release a few fringe players to increase their purse. Going into the IPL 2026 auction, Mumbai Indians could have a remaining balance of INR 11.9 crore out of allotted INR 120 crore.
Final Remaining Purse Amount: INR 11.9 crore.
Rasikh Salam for Deepak Chahar – There is a lack of options for Indian pacers in the player pool. But if Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) release Rasikh Salam, Mumbai Indians could pounce on their former player.
Sonny Baker for Lizaad Williams – Sonny Baker has looked impressive in the ongoing edition of The Hundred. He has bowled with rapid pace and troubled experienced batters. MI can go after him as he won’t cost much.
Spencer Johnson for Reece Topley – Spencer Johnson had a disappointing campaign for Kolkata Knight Riders last season and is most likely to be released. He could find a home at MI, where he would fit in perfectly.
Likely retained names include Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Ryan Rickelton, Will Jacks, Trent Boult, and Mitch Santner.
Possible releases include Deepak Chahar, Reece Topley, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Lizaad Williams, Satyanarayana Raju, and Robin Minz.
Mumbai Indians could go into the auction with a remaining purse of INR 11.9 crore.