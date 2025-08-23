What could be the purse amount for Mumbai Indians At IPL 2026 Auction?

They reached Qualifier 2 in IPL 2025.

Mumbai Indians (MI) will go into the IPL 2026 Auction with an aim to strengthen their side for the next season. The five-time champions haven’t won a title in five years and will be desperate to get back on the podium.

The franchise has several issues to address following a disappointing IPL 2025 campaign. The Hardik Pandya-led side reached the playoffs but were knocked out by Punjab Kings in Qualifier 2. As they look to rebuild their squad, we take a look at the purse amount for Mumbai Indians at IPL 2026 auction.

Current Mumbai Indians Squad With Player Prices

Ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction, MI had retained their core of Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, and Rohit Sharma. They then bought some big names in the auction.

Let’s take a look at the current Mumbai Indians squad and the players’ yearly salaries.

Player Name Selling Price (INR) Jasprit Bumrah 18 crore Suryakumar Yadav 16.35 crore Hardik Pandya 16.35 crore Rohit Sharma 16.30 crore Tilak Varma 8 crore Trent Boult 12.5 crore Deepak Chahar 9.25 crore Will Jacks 5.25 crore Allah Ghazanfar 4.80 crore Naman Dhir 5.25 crore (via RTM) Mitchell Santner 2 crore Ryan Rickelton 1 crore Lizaad Williams 75 lakh Reece Topley 75 lakh Robin Minz 65 lakh Karn Sharma 50 lakh Arjun Tendulkar 30 lakh Ashwani Kumar 30 lakh Bevon Jacobs 30 lakh KL Shrijith 30 lakh Raj Angad Bawa 30 lakh Satyanarayana Raju 30 lakh Vignesh Puthur 30 lakh Mujeeb Ur Rahman 2 crore Corbin Bosch 30 lakh Raghu Sharma 30 lakh

Apart from the main squad, Mumbai Indians had signed Jonny Bairstow, Richard Gleeson, and Charith Asalanka as temporary replacements. But they can not retain the trio as per the IPL regulations.

Who Are The Low Impact, High Priced Players in MI Squad?

Rohit Sharma – Rohit Sharma has been a marquee player for Mumbai Indians but his returns do not justify the kind of salary he gets.

Rohit Sharma has been a marquee player for Mumbai Indians but his returns do not justify the kind of salary he gets. Deepak Chahar – The Indian pacer was picked for a high price but couldn’t quite deliver in the previous season.

The Indian pacer was picked for a high price but couldn’t quite deliver in the previous season. Tilak Varma – The left-hand batter struggled in the IPL 2025, striking at only 135. But he was outstanding in the first three editions.

Likely Mumbai Indians Retention List For IPL 2026 Auction

Mumbai Indians like familiarity and continuity. They will try to retain as many players from their current squad as possible. Ahead of the IPL 2026 Auction, here’s a look at the likely MI Retention List:

Jasprit Bumrah

Hardik Pandya

Suryakumar Yadav

Rohit Sharma

Tilak Varma

Naman Dhir

Ryan Rickelton ✈️

Will Jacks ✈️

Trent Boult ✈️

Mitch Santner ✈️

Bevon Jacobs ✈️

Corbin Bosch ✈️

Vignesh Puthur

Karn Sharma

KL Srijith

Arjun Tendulkar

AM Ghazanfar ✈️

Ashwani Kumar.

Key Players Who Could Be Released By Mumbai Indians To Free Up Purse

Mumbai Indians could release a couple of big names ahead of the IPL 2026 auction.

Deepak Chahar (INR 9.25 crore)

The right-arm seamer played 14 matches in the previous season but could manage only 11 wickets at an economy of 9.17. The franchise had spent big money on him for his ability to swing the ball but he was ineffective in that phase as well.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman (INR 2 crore)

The Afghanistan spinner was brought in as a replacement to fellow countryman AM Ghazanfar. Mujeeb Ur Rahman got only one opportunity, in which he conceded 27 runs in two overs.

Reece Topley (INR 75 lakhs)

Reece Topley was the back-up pacer in the squad last season but did not get a single match. Mumbai Indians are likely to release him and look for better alternatives.

Likely Mumbai Indians Squad Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction

Here’s how the Mumbai Indians squad might look after retentions and releases:

Category: Retained

Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Ryan Rickelton, Will Jacks, Trent Boult, Mitch Santner, Bevon Jacobs, Corbin Bosch, Vignesh Puthur, Karn Sharma, KL Srijith, Raj Bawa, Arjun Tendulkar, AM Ghazanfar, Ashwani Kumar.

Category: Released

Deepak Chahar (9.25 crore), Reece Topley (75 lakhs), Mujeeb Ur Rahman (2 crore), Lizaad Williams (75 lakhs), Satyanarayana Raju (30 lakhs), Robin Minz (65 lakhs), Raj Bawa (30 lakhs), Raghu Sharma (30 lakhs).

Likely Purse Amount For Mumbai Indians At IPL 2026 Auction

Mumbai Indians are unlikely to release Rohit Sharma for the stature he has in Indian cricket. Their next option to free up some purse is Deepak Chahar. The seamer was underwhelming in the IPL 2025 and should ideally be released. MI can go after better options in the IPL 2026 auction.

Releasing Chahar will free up INR 9.25 crore. From their replacement picks, MI are likely to retain Corbin Bosch but might release Reece Topley and Lizaad Williams, both of whom cost INR 75 lakhs. They will also release a few fringe players to increase their purse. Going into the IPL 2026 auction, Mumbai Indians could have a remaining balance of INR 11.9 crore out of allotted INR 120 crore.

Final Remaining Purse Amount: INR 11.9 crore.

Potential Replacement Picks For Key Released Players For MI at IPL 2026 Auction

Rasikh Salam for Deepak Chahar – There is a lack of options for Indian pacers in the player pool. But if Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) release Rasikh Salam, Mumbai Indians could pounce on their former player.

Sonny Baker for Lizaad Williams – Sonny Baker has looked impressive in the ongoing edition of The Hundred. He has bowled with rapid pace and troubled experienced batters. MI can go after him as he won’t cost much.

Spencer Johnson for Reece Topley – Spencer Johnson had a disappointing campaign for Kolkata Knight Riders last season and is most likely to be released. He could find a home at MI, where he would fit in perfectly.

FAQs

Which players could be retained by Mumbai Indians?

Likely retained names include Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Ryan Rickelton, Will Jacks, Trent Boult, and Mitch Santner.

Which players could be released by Mumbai Indians?

Possible releases include Deepak Chahar, Reece Topley, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Lizaad Williams, Satyanarayana Raju, and Robin Minz.

What could be the purse amount for Mumbai Indians At IPL 2026 Auction?

Mumbai Indians could go into the auction with a remaining purse of INR 11.9 crore.