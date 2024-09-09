[Watch] CSK pacer delivers a corker in Delhi Premier League final to remove dangerous LSG batter

While the LSG sensation, Ayush Badoni, was looking to defend the delivery, Simarjeet's skillful swing deceived him as the ball deviated just enough after pitching, catching the outside edge of Badoni's bat.

In a dramatic showdown of the Delhi Premier League T20, East Delhi Riders star pacer Simarjeet Singh produced a moment of brilliance with the ball, as the CSK star went on to deliver an outstanding length that led to the crucial dismissal of South Delhi Superstarz's captain Ayush Badoni.

Ayush Badoni, one of the main batting stars and a key player of the South Delhi Superstarz batting line-up, was undone by a ripper delivery. The CSK bowler, Simarjeet, pitched a good-length delivery right on the middle stump and exhibited subtle movement away from the batter, making it extremely challenging to play in the crucial game.

While the LSG sensation, Ayush Badoni, was looking to defend the delivery, Simarjeet's skillful swing deceived him as the ball deviated just enough after pitching, catching the outside edge of Badoni's bat. The ball flew swiftly towards the wicketkeeper, who made no mistake in grabbing the crucial catch. Notably, this dismissal marks a huge setback for the South Delhi Superstarz, as they lost both openers in quick succession that too in the powerplay. The young batter's wicket induced a major collapse as South Delhi was reduced to 81/6.



East Delhi Riders crowned as the winners of the inaugural edition of the Delhi Premier League 2024

Meanwhile, East Delhi Riders made big history by being crowned as the winners of the inaugural edition of the Delhi Premier League 2024 at Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium. A quite late assault from Mayank Rawat featuring seven boundaries and sixes guided the side to post 183/5, while three-wicket hauls each from Simarjeet Singh and Raunak Waghela ensured a thrilling 3-run win against South Delhi Superstarz. Notably, the in-form Ayush Badoni departed for a single-digit score in the final run chase and was the major cause of the defeat in the showdown as the 24-year-old cricketer was expected to do most of the damage to East Delhi Riders bowlers.

