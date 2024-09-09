CSK pacer credits time with Mumbai Indians, Jasprit Bumrah for growth as T20 bowler

Chennai Super Kings star pacer Simarjeet Singh seems to have had a great Delhi Premier League campaign, where he bagged 15 wickets at a wonderful strike rate of 13.0. The 26-year-old cricketer has been the wrecker-in-chief in the ongoing DPL 2024. Representing the East Delhi Riders, Simarjeet seems to be a dangerous bowling threat, bagging 15 scalps. Notably, it has not been just about bagging those wickets but how Simarjeet has been different from the others. The top five fast deliveries in the league have been released from his right arm, almost touching the 150-kmph mark often.

Simarjeet Singh has been known for his stellar bowling for the CSK. The 26-year-old cricketer made his IPL debut at CSK in the 2022 campaign. Although the star seamer didn't have a breakout season, it showed his raw talent. However, some grave injuries plagued him and forced him to miss the entire 2023 edition. Meanwhile, the right-arm pacer came strong and played for four more games earlier this year at the IPL 2024 and impressed everyone with his bowling spells.

Bumrah bhai told me so many things at the time about how T20 cricket works: Simarjeet Singh

Interestingly, the Delhi-born cricketer has recently opened up about his time with the Mumbai Indians, which has helped him emerge as a successful bowler in the CSK. Singh was signed by the Mumbai Indians in 2021 as the injured Arjun Tendulkar's replacement for the UAE leg of that year's IPL. The 26-year-old cricketer opened up about how star pacer Jasprit Bumrah has helped him to know how T20 cricket works. The star seamer also revealed how Zaheer Khan and Shane Bond helped him grow as a T20 bowler and understand the format.

"That was very helpful. (Jasprit) Bumrah bhai told me so many things at the time about how T20 cricket works, how players can adjust to it and what they can do. He helped me a lot in that. Zaheer sir was also there at the time, [he and] Shane Bond also helped me a lot. Rahul Sanghvi sir as well. There were a lot of people who helped me grow a lot as a T20 bowler and in understanding the format as a youngster," Simarjeet Singh said on Sportskeeda.

