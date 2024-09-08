Watch: India B's Rishabh Pant sneakily joins Shubman Gill-led India A's huddle in Duleep Trophy

Rishabh Pant, representing India B, had sneaked in opposite of Shubman and wrapped his arms around Akash Deep while the skipper delivered his statement.

It is 2024 year, and yet the oldest trick in the sporting pranks playbook continues to illuminate our screens with the same charm as always. India's B-star Rishabh Pant made his way into India A team huddle during the final day of the first round of the Duleep Trophy 2024 at M. Chinnaswamy Cricket Stadium in Bangalore to be part of Shubman Gill's final pep talk to boost the player's confidence before the final day's game.

India A took to the field on Sunday in Bangalore trailing the game after Musheer Khan's hundred, which earned India A a 90-run first-innings lead before the side put up 150/6 on the board by Stumps on Day 3. The Shubman Gill-led India A needed something special to spur them on and the swashbuckling batter's final pep talk before the game, little aware that there was an imposter in the huddle.

Also Read: RCB pacer delivers a stunning bowling performance in Duleep Trophy; Picks up 9 wickets

Watch: Rishabh Pant had sneaked in opposite Shubman Gill's side and wrapped his arms around RCB pacer Akash Deep

Look who was there in the India A huddle before the start of the day's play 😃 #DuleepTrophy| @IDFCFIRSTBank



Follow the match 🔽 https://t.co/Oke5l0BJpq pic.twitter.com/MxL8Pv05dV — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) September 8, 2024



Rishabh Pant, who has been part of India B, had sneaked in opposite Shubman Gill's side and wrapped his arms around RCB pacer Akash Deep while the skipper delivered his statement. The 26-year-old cricketer listened patiently to the entire pep talk before breaking up with the huddle, which is when star pacer Avesh Khan noticed Pant's presence among them. Avesh Khan was quick to witness the funny side of things as he bantered with the wicketkeeper batter before the two went separate ways.

Also Read: Watch: SRH star Nitish Kumar Reddy pulls off a stunning catch to dismiss Mayank Agarwal

Team India B secured a commanding 76-run win over Shubman Gill-led India A

Meanwhile, Team India B secured a commanding 76-run win over Shubman Gill-led India A in the first round of the Duleep Trophy 2024 at M. Chinnaswamy Cricket Stadium in Bangalore. With this emphatic win, India B takes full points, driven by collective bowling efforts and a stellar first-inning display from Mumbai batter Musheer Khan.

Also Read: Despite loss, India D captain pleased with crucial second innings knock that could aid India selection

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube